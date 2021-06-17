New Canon laser multifunction device adds an advanced function to help businesses save time by automating document digitisation

Canon Singapore has launched the imageRUNNER ADVANCE (iR-ADV) DX C5800i series, a range of A3 colour laser multi-function devices (MFDs).

Conventional MFDs possess copy, print, fax, scan functions but the new iR-ADV DX C5800i series adds a new innovative fifth function, MyFile, to address the growing need for digitisation, collaboration and cloud storage access.

The document scanning and filing process has traditionally been a manual one which is inefficient and prone to errors.

Mistakes in document names and filing locations can also hinder retrieval or collaboration efforts. MyFile works in combination with the new iR-ADV DX C5800i series to help businesses boost the efficiency of their filing and indexing workflows.

MyFile automates scanning, naming, converting and filing of documents to popular cloud services such as Google Drive, Therefore Online, DropBox, BOX, OneDrive and Sharepoint Online among others.

Users can set rules and pre configure workflows to scan batches of repetitive documents such as invoices, delivery notes, picking lists and orders. As a result, users can automate the labour-intensive process of digitising documents while minimising errors.

"At Canon, we are always looking to provide new technology and solutions for our customers' digital transformation journeys." said Vincent Low, Senior Director, Business Imaging Solutions, Canon Singapore. "We listened to our customers and are excited to reveal that the latest iR-ADV DX C5800i series is designed to exceed the conventional capabilities of an MFD. By adding a fifth function to the standard four found in MFDs, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800i series is no longer just an MFD but a gateway to the digital office. As more functions, data and documents are being digitised and people collaborating more through online services and channels, it's more important than ever to ensure that filing and indexing workflows are as efficient as possible."

One size fits all

Digitising paper documents can be a laborious task, both before and during the actual scanning process.

Manpower and time is spent on categorising and sorting documents before commencing the scanning process, but by using the new iR-ADV DX C5800i series and MyFile, users can automate the categorisation and sorting process.

The new iR-ADV DX C5800i series' industry-leading scan speed of up to 270 images per minute (ipm) and its ability to scan papers of different sizes (up to A3 paper size) at a single go also helps businesses reduce the time and effort needed during the scanning process.

Improving efficiency

Archiving and retrieval of documents can prove a challenge as saved files might not follow a standardised naming convention or have been saved in different folders throughout the system.

Finding and collaborating on scanned information in such situations can be difficult and time-consuming.

By using optical character recognition (OCR), MyFile can file different document formats and also extract key information or metadata from documents.

MyFile works together with the iR-ADV DX C5800i series to streamline the document filing process, increase accuracy and efficiency and result in files that are organised according to the organisation's standards and can be easily accessed for quick collaboration between staff.

Security as a priority

From document, network to device security, the latest iR-ADV DX C5800i series adopts a holistic approach in strengthening its defence against security breaches, and incorporates a wide range of security features to safeguard businesses against cyber threats.

Notably, the series uses Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 to safely encrypt critical data stored on the MFDs, and complies with Common Criteria (CC) Hardcopy Devices Protection Profile (HCD-PP) certification, an international evaluation standard for information security.

McAfee Embedded Control, a standard security feature on the MFDs effectively blocks the execution of unauthorised applications, and prevents tampering of existing firmware to better protect businesses against malicious attacks.

Exceptional Service Commitment

To complement the new MFD, Canon has also launched its "Service Commitment 123" to provide world-class after-sales service which helps to ensure that the business runs uninterrupted.

This industry-leading after-sales service comprises three main initiatives, with the first one being the 1-scan service request. Users can skip waiting on the line for a customer service representative to attend to their call by scanning the QR code found on the printer label.

Through this service, they can directly submit a service request and get back to work as soon as possible.

The next part of the Service Commitment 123 guarantees a 2-hour response time for technical service requests, ensuring maximum device uptime and business continuity. With Canon's advanced Mobile Field Service System, we will assigning our nearest field engineer to respond within two hours .

The 3-month Device Exchange Policy rounds up the Service Commitment 123. With this, customers can exchange their Canon MFD for a new unit should it not perform up to the listed product specifications.

This policy guarantees that Canon will provide exchange within 3 months from date of installation.

Availability

The latest imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800i series is currently available at authorised Canon distributors and dealers.

