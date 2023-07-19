New City Paradise Unveils the Ultimate Guide to Your Dream Destination

Welcome to New City Paradise, an exceptional urban development crafted by renowned new City Wah Developers. Strategically situated and elegantly designed, it promises a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and investment potential. Explore what this promising paradise has to offer, from its top-class facilities to its varied residential and commercial opportunities. Get ready to unlock a future of unparalleled living and lucrative investment with New City Paradise.

New City Paradise Developers & Owners

New City Paradise is a pioneering initiative by new City Wah Developers, who are well-known in the industry for their commitment to providing top-notch facilities and infrastructure. With a solid track record of successful projects, they have brought their extensive expertise to the creation of this innovative urban space.

New City Paradise NOC

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) for New City Paradise has been obtained from relevant authorities, ensuring the project meets all legal requirements and construction standards. This guarantees the security of your investment. PHATA has approved 4256 Kanal of land up to now.

New City Paradise Location

Nestled in the heart of the city, New City Paradise enjoys a prime location with easy access to major business centers, shopping districts, and public transportation networks.

New City Paradise Maps

A detailed map of New City Paradise can be found on the project's official website, showcasing the layout of residential and commercial plots, common areas, and local landmarks.

New City Paradise Accessibilities

New City Paradise is easily accessible via major highways and public transportation. With a well-designed network of roads, residents can enjoy quick and hassle-free commuting.

· Located at GT Road

· 0km from Burhan Interchange

· 1 min drive from M-1 Motorway

· 31 min drive from Islamabad International Airport

New City Paradise Nearby Landmarks & Places

Located just minutes away from renowned landmarks such Shopping Mall, residents will find everything they need within easy reach.

· GT Road

· Burhan

· M-1 Motorway

· Burhan Interchange

· Islamabad International Airport

New City Paradise Master Plan

The master plan for New City Paradise is a testament to forward-thinking urban design, with a perfect balance of residential and commercial spaces, green areas, and recreational facilities.

New City Paradise Residential Plots

Residential plots in New City Paradise are designed to suit a range of lifestyles and budgets. From spacious villas to compact apartments, there's a home for everyone.

Here are the residential plots:

· 3.5 Marla

· 4 Marla

· 5 Marla

· 6 Marla

· 10 Marla

· 1 Kanal

New City Paradise Commercial Plots

The commercial plots offer a variety of options for businesses, from boutique stores to large corporate offices. Their strategic location promises high footfall and visibility.

Here are the commercial plots:

· 2.5 Marla

· 4 Marla

· 7 Marla

New City Paradise Development Charges

Development charges are detailed in the project prospectus, covering costs associated with utilities and infrastructure. Development charges are part of the plot prices.

Development Status of New City Paradise

New City Paradise is in its final stages of construction, with several residential and commercial units ready for occupancy. Development is going at a fast pace.

New City Paradise Investment Opportunity

Investing in New City Paradise offers excellent ROI potential due to the project's strategic location, quality of construction, and the reputation of its developers. Residential plots range from luxurious villines to compact apartments, catering to diverse lifestyles and budgets, thus attracting a broad range of investors. Commercial plots are strategically placed for maximum visibility and footfall, promising thriving business opportunities.

With several units already ready for occupancy and a flexible payment plan, New City Paradise is not just a safe but a smart investment choice. The project's legal clearances further provide a secure investment environment, ensuring peace of mind for investors. By investing in New City Paradise, you are investing in a lifestyle of comfort and a future of financial security. Don't miss this golden opportunity to be part of a growing, thriving community in the heart of the city.

New City Paradise Facilities & Amenities

New City Paradise is equipped with a range of top-class amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, swimming pools, parks, and a shopping center. New City Paradise offers a suite of top-tier amenities designed to elevate the quality of life for its residents. Each feature has been carefully chosen to provide a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and luxury.

1. State-of-the-art Fitness Center:

The development houses a well-equipped gymnasium to keep residents active and healthy. With a range of modern fitness equipment and professional trainers, residents can maintain their fitness regimes right within the community.

2. Refreshing Swimming Pools:

New City Paradise features both adult and children's swimming pools, offering a refreshing escape from the city's hustle and bustle.

3. Green Parks:

The lush green parks within the community provide a serene space for residents to relax, exercise, or enjoy a picnic with family and friends.

4. Shopping Center:

For residents' everyday needs and shopping desires, New City Paradise has a vibrant shopping center, eliminating the need to travel far for essentials or leisure shopping.

5. 24/7 Security:

The security of residents is paramount. New City Paradise has round-the-clock security systems, including CCTV surveillance and trained security personnel, ensuring a safe living environment.

6. Reliable Utilities:

The development ensures reliable provision of basic utilities like water, electricity, and gas, making everyday living hassle-free.

7. Children's Play Area:

Catering to the young residents, New City Paradise has a dedicated children's play area, ensuring a fun and safe space for children to play and interact.

Conclusion

New City Paradise is a unique blend of modern amenities, a strategic location, and a strong sense of community, making it an ideal investment opportunity for those seeking a promising and secure future. For more information, please get in touch with Sky Marketing.

