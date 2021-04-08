New Counterbalance Support Hinge from Southco Reduces Overall Solution Cost

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 April 2021 - Southco Asia Ltd. , a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, Southco has expanded its series of Counterbalance Hinges with a new product that reduces the total solution cost of lifting and positioning heavy panels and lids. Southco's CB Counterbalance Support Hinge is designed to be used in tandem with the CB Counterbalance Hinge, in applications where the Counterbalance Hinge can support the full torque requirements of the panel or lid on its own.









CB Counterbalance Support Hinge





Southco's CB Counterbalance Support Hinge enables ergonomic lifting and position control when combined with a CB Counterbalance Hinge by using stored energy to balance the weight distribution of a lid or panel. The hinges are fully adjustable, allowing the experience of opening and closing the panel to be tailored to the unique requirements of the application.





With robust, all-aluminum construction, CB Hinges offer improved corrosion resistance and consistent performance in hot and cold temperatures. Additionally, the CB Counterbalance Support Hinge provides an increased life cycle, reducing the need for maintenance over time.





Global Product Manager Stewart Beck adds, "The Counterbalance Support Hinge improves functionality and aesthetics when compared to traditional gas struts. When installed with our standard CB Counterbalance Hinge, the CB Counterbalance Support Hinge offers the benefits of a Counterbalance product, but allows users to significantly lower their total solution cost."





For more information about the latest Southco's CB Counterbalance Support Hinge, please visit www.southco.com/CB-Support .





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





Southco Asia Limited

2401-2406, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong



