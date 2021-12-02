New Covered Compression Latch from Southco Enhances Safety And Reduces Maintenance Errors

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 December 2021 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its line of VISE ACTION® Compression Latches with a new covered version that allows the operator to identify whether the latch is open or closed. Southco's E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Bi-Stable Cover is designed with a cover that pops open when latch is not secure, providing visual indication of latch status. This new offering expands the line of MAKE SAFETY VISIBLE BY SOUTHCO ™ products, which provide visual indication for improving safety and monitoring access in a wide variety of applications.









E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Bi-Stable Cover

Southco's standard E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch has been modified to work with a special cover that is installed on top of the latch at the time of assembly. The cover includes a bi-stable hinge that permits the cover to be fully opened or fully closed only. When the latch is not fully closed, the cover cannot be closed and pops open, indicating that the latch is not secure. When the latch is fully closed, the cover can also be fully closed, providing clear visual indication that the latch is secure.

By allowing operators to easily detect latch status, the E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Bi-Stable Cover improves efficiency, enhances safety and reduces maintenance errors. Designed for heavy use, the cover helps to protect the E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch from dust and moisture, making it a suitable choice for outdoor, high vibration or corrosive environments. Tested to DIN EN 45545 and DIN EN 61373, Southco's E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch series complies with rail industry standards for fire resistance and vibration.

Commercial Product Manager Jonathan Coulter adds, "Due to their relatively small size and symmetrical shape, it is hard to see if a typical round headed compression latch is securely fastened from any distance. The E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Bi-Stable Cover provides clear visual feedback of whether a panel is fully closed, or not closed. This helps prevent security and safety risks for end users operating and maintaining rail, lighting and industrial equipment."

For more information about the latest E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch, please visit www.southco.com/E3-Bi-Stable .





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

Southco Asia Limited

2401, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong

#Southco