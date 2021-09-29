New Custom Cycling Jerseys By Champion System USA – Online Design Kit Launched

Online cycling apparel store, Champion System USA, has announced an updated range of cycling clothing and jerseys. Each product is fully customizable through bespoke design service. The bike apparel brand specializes in low minimum orders.

—

The updated range of cycling jerseys is available in men’s and women’s cuts, and each option is handcrafted from premium fabrics for enhanced performance. The store also explains that each one is designed using cutting-edge construction techniques.

For more information, please visit: https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys

One example of the new products in the updated jersey range is the Apex+ Aero Jersey. It is described as Champion System’s most aerodynamic option and is made from close-fitting, breathable fabric for maximum airflow and performance.

Customers start with the design process and can make individual jerseys or a complete set. They can then choose from a selection of pre-designed templates or come up with their own idea from scratch, and choose which apparel items to get in their design.

The innovative service allows customers to choose from a wide selection of colors, patterns, and fonts, as well as allowing them to upload their own pictures and logos for a full custom-design experience. Designs can be applied to any apparel in Champion System’s wide range of options.

The art department makes a proof for free to show all angles of the design before ordering. Once the customer has approved the final design, they can then purchase any combination of top, bottoms, suits, and outerwear, and everything’s made to order.

The company provides handcrafted, custom apparel for athletes who cycle, run, or take part in triathlons. Each piece of high-performance clothing comes with a lifetime quality guarantee.

Champion System is run by an enthusiastic team who are passionate about what they do, made up of clothing experts and cycling athletes. It is their aim to provide customers with innovative, fun, and high-quality products they can rely on for a wide range of different activities or races.

A customer has said of their recent purchase from Champion System: “I really love the tight aero fit of this jersey. It’s snug in all the right places and doesn’t blow in the wind.”

The latest service update is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with the best custom cycling jersey design options.

Those wishing to find out more about the newly updated range of cycling jerseys can visit: https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys

Contact Info:

Name: Cait Dumas-Hein

Email: Send Email

Organization: Champion System USA

Address: 603 Van Dorn St, Ste D, Lincoln, Nebraska 68502, United States

Phone: +1-402-875-6583

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com

Release ID: 89047164