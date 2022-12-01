New Cyber Security Book Saves Baton Rouge & New Orleans Businesses And Assets From Hackers

The book "Winning The Cyber War" features sobering cybercrime statistics with detailed advice on cloud solutions, risk mitigation, cost reductions, backup and disaster recovery, as well as being smart about using IT to drive profits and productivity for businesses of all sizes.

Baton Rouge, LA – December 1, 2022 – Henry Overton, owner and founder of Turn Key Solutions, LLC, an IT services company serving small to medium-sized business owners in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Dallas, has recently released a new book revealing why your business is the number one target for cyberattacks and why you could be your business’s weakest link. The book, “Winning The Cyber War” provides a basic, non-techie education on how to mitigate your risk of losing considerable productivity, sales, customers, lawsuits and money from malware attacks. Learn what questions to ask your IT consultant before signing a contract and how to spot an incompetent or dishonest IT person before trusting them to protect your data and business from a cyber-attack.

“With cyber security, compliance and data security becoming more critical, as well as ensuring your IT is secure, running and available with remote workforces, it’s more important than ever to make sure the IT company you choose is competent in guiding your decisions,” says Henry Overton, President, Turn Key Solutions, LLC. “Hiring the wrong person or company can be expensive in many ways, and companies need to make sure the person they trust to secure their data and protect them from hackers is doing all the right things to avoid litigation, data loss or the violation of federal laws around storing and securing sensitive data like medical files, credit cards, social security numbers or other confidential information.”

The book also features sobering cybercrime statistics with detailed advice on cloud solutions, risk mitigation, cost reductions, backup and disaster recovery, as well as being smart about using IT to drive profits and productivity. For more information about the book "Winning The Cyber War", or to purchase copies of the book, please visit www.turnkeysol.com/cyber-security-book/ or contact Turn Key Solutions at 225-751-4444.

About the Author

Henry Overton is a lifelong I.T. enthusiast, a former Computer Science teacher, and an expert in the field of cybersecurity with over 23 years of experience as an I.T. Services and support business owner. Henry continues to serve hundreds of satisfied clients to ensure that they are protected from cybercrime, helping them with compliance issues like HIPAA and CMMC and making sure their technology “just works” so they can do their jobs and grow their business. Henry has been a dedicated member of countless associations including the Baton Rouge Chamber, Medical Group Managers Association, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Microsoft Partner Network and well as many others. You can also see Henry on the cover story on MSP Success Magazine.

About Us: Turn Key Solutions is a Managed Service Provider providing Louisiana & Texas business owners with reliable IT support and services. Turn Key Solutions has been servicing the Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Dallas area business leaders for over 23 years. Our in-house IT staff specializes in HIPAA compliance & CMMC. Our team of experienced IT Professionals can fill in any knowledge of resource gaps in any company that relies on technology. We provide an array of services including Co-Managed and Fully Managed IT Support, with a team answering your calls live 24x7x365.

Contact Info:

Name: Henry Overton

Email: Send Email

Organization: Turn Key Solutions, LLC

Address: 4913 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Phone: 225-751-4444

Website: https://www.turnkeysol.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/eoS5ZZjuyho

