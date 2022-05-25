New Drakania Class and New Season Arrive in Black Desert Console

SEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Drakania class has arrived in Black Desert Console. New Season servers are also available to help Adventurers progress with the new class even faster.



[Image] New Drakania Class

Black Desert's 24th newest class, Drakania, is the antithesis of Guardian who stands as the Destroyer of Ynix. She wields her Slayer and Shard to unleash powerful attacks and destructive strikes. With her weapons, she can release ions gathered in her Slayer to crash enemies, sweep them away by spinning with Slayer, and plant her Slayer to absorb ions and use them as protection.

Season: Drakania has also begun in Black Desert Console. Adventurers can now create Season Characters and get various benefits during the season period. The Season Level-up Challenges will also take place in which special rewards will be given according to the level achieved with Drakania. Various rewards including Shakatu's Shiny Boxes (Combat & Life), an Item Branding Stone, and 500 Ancient Spirit Dust can be obtained.

In celebration of the arrival of Drakania, more benefits and in-game events will be available for new and returning Adventurers. For new Adventurers in particular, they can get additional items such as Fairy Irene and Wizard Gosphy by completing a special Challenge.

Last but not least, a seasonal 3v3 tournament "Tuvala Cup" is coming to Black Desert Console. Participants will be competing against the others using their Season Characters and the winners will be rewarded greatly. Registration will begin in early June.

For more information about Black Desert Console, visit the official website at console.playblackdesert.com .

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 45 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.