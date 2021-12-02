New From Dymax: 9501-F Structural Bonding Adhesive for EV Battery Applications

Provides Excellent Protection of EV Components Against Shock, Vibration, & Other Damaging Forces

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymax, leading global manufacturer of rapid-curing materials and equipment, introduces 9501-F, its newest adhesive for electric vehicle battery assembly. This low shrinkage product has excellent bond strength to common substrates such as PC, PC/ABS, nickel plated steel, and aluminum and is especially designed for fixturing cylindrical battery cells to plastic bases and holders.

9501-F cures tack free in seconds upon exposure to UV/Visible light energy and is also LED curable at 385 nm wavelength. Fast cure time allows assembled components to be processed quickly in line, increasing throughput capacity and lowering overall manufacturing and labor costs. It also exhibits great reliability performance through common electric vehicle tests, such as high temperature/high humidity and thermal shock.

This solvent-free, one-component acrylated urethane replaces solvent-based epoxy urethane and silicone materials for an overall "greener" product. With a viscosity of 10,000 cP, the adhesive has greater resistance to flow and stays in place when dispensed onto parts, so accurate assembly and on-demand cure is easily achieved. The product is also a good choice for shallow potting and sealing of connectors, thermal switches, and sensors as well as for tamper proofing applications. For easy quality inspection, the material fluoresces bright blue.

