New England Floor and Wall Completes Installation of Metal and Steel Deck Coatings for Island Home Ferry of Woods Hole Ma Announced

Ken Bonney of New England Floor and Wall announces the completion of the metal and steel marine deck coating and resurfacing for the Island Home Ferry serving Woods Hole To Martha's Vineyard Cape Cod Ma.

—

New England Floor and Wall, a leading provider of high-quality floor and wall solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of a significant upgrade on the Island Home Ferry, which services the route from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard, MA. The project involved the installation of the state-of-the-art Dex-O-Tex Insul-Dex Basecoat and underlayment on the metal decking of the ferry, aiming to enhance the durability and safety of the decks amidst the harsh marine environment.

For photos and Case Study Click Here

The upgrade project focused on the second floor of the ferry in an enclosed area, representing the completion of Phase 1 within a swift timeframe of 1 week. This efficiency underscores the expertise and dedication of the New England Floor and Wall team. The work was carried out at a shipyard in New London, CT, further highlighting the logistical coordination involved in ensuring the ferry’s service between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod Massachusetts, remains uninterrupted.

Ken Bonney, owner of New England Floor and Wall, served as the project’s metal deck coating contractor. With the company serving from Boston to Springfield, MA, Bonney's leadership and the use of innovative products like the Dex-O-Tex, Insul-Dex Basecoat—a trowel-applied calcium aluminate cement metal and steel deck underlayment system—have set new standards in marine application coatings.

The Dex-O-Tex Marine Coatings used in this project are notable for their lightweight and easy application, fire resistance that meets the United States Coast Guard and IMO A-60 fire protection standards, and insulating features that are crucial for maintaining a comfortable environment onboard. These coatings are designed for versatility, able to be covered with various finishes such as epoxy coating systems, carpet, tile, electrical matting, or seamless decking to protect against water intrusion. Their robust formulation has been utilized on a wide range of marine vessels, including U.S. Navy ships, passenger liners, tankers, freighters, ferry boats, and offshore drilling platforms, demonstrating their effectiveness in providing anti-corrosion, rust prevention, and non-slip properties.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch solutions that meet the unique challenges of the marine industry,” stated Ken Bonney. “The upgraded deck coatings on the Island Home Ferry will ensure enhanced safety, durability, and performance against the demanding marine conditions.”

﻿﻿

New England Floor and Wall has established itself as a premier contractor in the application of protective coatings for the marine industry. This project further solidifies its reputation, offering specialized services for a wide range of applications including metal and steel decking, marine coatings, and beyond.

﻿﻿

About the company: New England Floor and Wall specializes in the application of industrial and commercial cementitious coatings, catering to a broad spectrum of industries. The company is committed to delivering solutions that emphasize quality, durability, and safety, tailoring its services to meet the specific needs of its clients.

Contact Info:

Name: Ken Bonney

Email: Send Email

Organization: New England Floor & Wall

Address: 121 Summit Lock Rd #3, Westfield, MA 01085

Phone: 617-202-2973

Website: https://www.bostonconcretefloorcoatings.com/case-studies/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/AhkFKhxjvY0?si=dBqKktfIlAnFPK7S

Release ID: 89122314

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.