New England Patriots NFL Team Partner For Socios.com Blockchain Report Launched

Digital Shoutout, LLC announced that Chiliz News has launched a new report discussing the latest move from the New England Patriots in combination with Socios.com. The platform has also signed a deal with the New England Revolution.

According to Digital Shoutout, LLC, the latest move is the first National Football League and Major League Soccer partnership to be made by Socios.com, which has established itself as a disruptive force in the sporting blockchain space.

Socios.com has previously partnered with soccer teams across Europe, along with 24 NBA franchises, creating a position as a top-rated global blockchain provider for the sports industry. The deal has been made with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, which owns the two teams.

The New England Patriots are one of the most successful teams in NFL history, and Revolution has surged to the top of the MLS table this season. The latest partnership sees Socios.com expand across the US with two major sports.

The goal of the platform is to provide fans with a new experience in the sports arena. The Patriots will use the partnership as a way to engage with their fans through the Socios.com mobile app. In addition to this, a prediction game will be available on Patriots.com and the Patriots’ mobile app, with prizes for correct answers.

As part of the agreement, Socios.com will be named as the official sponsor of the Patriots’ indoor practice field house.

Chiliz News is a popular online resource destination for crypto enthusiasts and sports fans looking to engage with their teams through blockchain-powered opportunities.

Other recent reports include articles on Manchester City and Valencia, and a guide to online crypto education courses for beginners.

A spokesperson for Kraft Sports + Entertainment states: “Socios.com is an industry leader in utilizing new technologies to engage fans in creative and imaginative ways. We look forward to teaming with them and exploring the technologies available to reach new audiences and provide additional fan enhancements.”

Interested parties can learn more at: https://chiliznews.com/new-england-patriots-new-england-revolution-become-first-nfl-mls-teams-to-partner-with-socios-com

