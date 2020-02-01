New Eye Tracking Glasses Bring Real-world Data to Academic Research

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOPAC Systems, Inc. announced a new eye tracking integration for researchers who conduct experiments from mobile participants in diverse locations. ETVision (EYE-ETV) eye tracking glasses now integrate with BIOPAC wireless systems and software, allowing researchers to collect and analyze real-world eye tracking data from subjects in the lab, in the field, at work, playing a sport, or anywhere their research takes place.

Mobile data logging allows physiology data to be collected in different field environments including places of work, vehicles, sports arenas, and training centers. Eye tracking data can now be synchronized with this physiology data and researchers can review the eye tracking video with the physiology data in AcqKnowledge data collection and analysis software. Researchers will use this data to develop insights in ergonomics, product development, usability, user experience, group dynamics, performance development, training, and more.

"Mobility is key when conducting research in the field,” said BIOPAC CEO Frazer Findlay, “Whether you are improving usability or studying operator fatigue, augmenting physiology data with eye tracking data allows researchers to easily pinpoint ergonomics issues and design flaws so manufacturers can build better and safer products. Imagine a pilot or a heavy machine operator whose shoulder hurts from a repetitive motion. Inevitable fatigue might lead to an injury or mistakes. The importance of avoiding those issues cannot be understated.”

BIOPAC’s wireless and portable BioNomadix system collects physiology signals such as ECG, EDA, EEG, EMG, Heart Rate, and Respiration. The Logger remotely logs physiology data for downloading to the AcqKnowledge back at the lab. Eye tracking data can be imported into AcqKnowledge software to be analyzed with synchronized physiology data. Understanding this data can lead to product improvements that affect overall performance of workers, athletes, and consumers as the research identifies fatigue, stress points, and hazards.

The eye tracking glasses contain miniature eye cameras that view each eye, a scene camera that views the scene in front of the participant, a microphone, and a controller. The glasses can be worn over prescription eyeglasses and are mobile and portable. The glasses connect to the controller that wirelessly transmits data to the eye tracking software on a computer or collects data for up to 5 hours via an SD card that can collect data locally if WiFi is not available.

Eye tracking metrics include Gaze Path, Pupil Diameter, Blink Frequency, Heat Map, Areas of Interest (AOI), Moving Areas of Interest, Fixations, Fixations Sequence, and Dwells. Physiology data can include all signals recorded with BIOPAC’s AcqKnowledge software, including ECG, EDA, EEG, EMG, SCR, SCL, BP, PULSE, RESP—up to 16 input channels per MP160 Data Acquisition Unit.

More information on BIOPAC’s Eye Tracking Glasses can be found on the BIOPAC website.

About BIOPAC Systems

BIOPAC was founded in 1985 and is recognized around the world as a premier choice for life science hardware and software. Worldwide, over 99% of the top 100 universities and Global Fortune 500 companies rely on BIOPAC for their life science research and teaching system needs. BIOPAC makes high-quality scientific tools for physiology measurement and interpretation. BIOPAC solutions range from educational solutions to cutting-edge devices for use in lab, real world, and virtual reality research environments. For more information on BIOPAC products, visit www.biopac.com.

