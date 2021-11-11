New EZZ genomic products attract strong Chinese interest at CIIE 2021

SYDNEY, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 5 to 10, the 4th China International Import Expo took place in Shanghai, with a focus on global high-tech companies. EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX: EZZ), a leading company in life sciences in Australia, was invited to participate for the first time, delivering access to Chinese investors and consumers, who attended the expo to witness advanced genetic technology achievements.



Australian Consul General Shanghai, Mr Dominic Trindade inspecting EZZ’s new product range

This year's China International Import Expo attracted nearly 3,000 exhibitors from 127 countries and regions, exceeding the previous year's participation. As a new listed company in Australia, EZZ joined the conference to highlight its position as a rapidly emerging company with strong technological innovation. At its major booth, EZZ is displaying many gene industrialization achievements, including anti-aging supplements, HPV prevention, weight management, functional food and many other products, which attracted many consumers and the Australian Consul General Shanghai, Mr. Dominic Trindade.

EZZ has developed the third generation of NAD+ supplements in the world and successfully obtained TGA listings for those products which are sold into 23 countries and regions.

Alex, the brand manager for EZZ China said, "EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited is a genomic life science company with a mission to improve quality of life and human health. NMN is one of the most popular products within our range."

EZZ has a focus on genomic research and development to address four key human health challenges: genetic longevity, human papillomavirus (HPV), helicobacter pylori, and weight management. At the expo, EZZ is presenting its full line of products as well as two newly launched products, which are EZZ L-lysine growth capsule and EZZ Biotic products.