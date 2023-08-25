NEW FAITH-BASED ANIMATED CARTOON SERIES PREMIERES

Pastor Hank Kunneman and his cartoon creation, Captain Zepto, share a common mission: stand for truth and rescue the innocent. Pastor Kunneman will share Captain Zepto at his world premiere on September 15 at the Opening the Heavens Conference. Visit captainzepto.com to learn more.

—

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – On any Sunday morning in Omaha, Nebraska, Pastor Hank Kunneman exhorts the members of Lord of Hosts Church and believers viewing around the world to turn to God and His word to know what is true and good.

It is no wonder his comic book entertainment series and cartoon hero would share a similar message and mission.

God gave Pastor Kunneman the vision for Captain Zepto several years ago. His space hero’s mission? Fight for what is right and defend the hearts and minds of the innocent.

Cartoonists often see themselves in their creations. Legendary cartoonist Charles Schulz saw himself in his famous character, Charlie Brown. Kunneman expressed a similar connection to his outer space friend. Smiling broadly and pointing to a video featuring his cartoon hero, Kunneman jokingly says, “Do you notice the likeness between Captain Zepto and me?”

At one point, a major investor was interested in Captain Zepto and prepared to sign a contract with Kunneman. But when he faced losing creative control over his cartoon creation, he decided to pass on the deal.

Captain Zepto would live to fight another day.

First, Kunneman worked with cartoonist Norris Hall to create The Galactic Quests of Captain Zepto comic book series, which are available online and in bookstores around the U.S. In the series, Captain Zepto, Commander of King Elyon’s Light Brigade, saves lives, protects galaxies, and overcomes enemies.

On September 15, Kunneman’s comic book pal will become a full-fledged animated series with the release of The Galactic Quests of Captain Zepto.

The premiere of the first episode will take place on Friday, September 15 at 5 p.m. CT at Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The premiere is part of a full schedule of activities at Opening the Heavens Conference , which runs from September 14–17 and is sponsored by Lord of Hosts Church.

To register for the conference and the Captain Zepto Premiere, visit openingtheheavens.org/registration.

Captain Zepto is larger-than-life, quirky, and slightly egotistical. But he has a big heart that wants to defend kids from the dangerous deeds perpetrated by his chief antagonist, Dr. Ab Zorb, and his henchmen.

World conquest is at the heart of most superhero stories, and for Dr. Zorb, that invasion begins by attacking the minds of unsuspecting kids. And Captain Zepto is there to stop him.

It’s a battle that fires Kunneman’s passion as well. “Evil is trying to get into the minds and hearts of children through animation and books. We have created something that is the answer parents and grandparents have been seeking for their children, for their grandchildren, for their families, and for future generations.”

Kunneman sees using animated characters as an effective way to win the hearts of 4 to 12-year-olds, who are his show’s target audience.

“We’re in a sight and sound generation,” Kunneman said. “It’s not just about hearing things, it’s about seeing things. We are confident that even general audiences will see that there is something good, well-done, and wholesome in Captain Zepto.”

Kunneman sees Captain Zepto as a God-given response to a distress signal from spaceship Earth. “I hear parents and grandparents say they want wholesome entertainment for their children,” he says. “I absolutely want to bring hope and laughter and wholesome characters that children can identify with.”

Or as the Captain Zepto narrator explains, “A series that will have kids laughing while equipping them for their own fight against the forces of darkness.”

To watch a preview of Captain Zepto, visit CaptainZepto.com.

…..

