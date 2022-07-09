New Film Documentary Warns Businesses of the Dark Web and Current Cyber Crime Attacks

—

Rene Miller, owner and co-founder of Ener Systems, an IT services and security company serving small to mid-size businesses in Greater New Orleans and on Lake Pontchatrain’s Northshore area, has recently been featured in the, now streaming Jeff Rolldan Documentary, “Cyber Crime: The Dark Web Uncovered”. Rene’s expertise, special skills and talents in Cybersecurity provide fascinating content. The documentary shows examples of the ways cybercriminals and the Dark Web use everything from ransomware, humantrafficking, hacking cars and hactivism to profit. The documentary also reveals key strategies and tools to detect, deflect, and protect businesses from this growing threat.

About Rene Miller

Rene is a Microsoft Silver Partner and has helped hundreds of businesses experience extraordinary growth while maximizing efficiency. He uses his tech prowess and business management expertise to help businesses develop IT strategy that aligns with their objectives. He is the only CISSP certified business owner in the New Orleans market, holds 12 industry certifications and partnerships and is the author of “Operation Hacker to Slacker – How to Combat the Chaos of Cybercrime to Protect Your Data, Money & Business”, and co-author of the publication “The Secret To Hassle-Free Computer Support Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love My Computer!”

Rene has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Orleans. He has been featured in multiple media outlets, including the feature cover story of MSP Success Magazine, and a featured podcast on MSP Success Spotlight.

About Us: For over 24 years Ener Systems, LLC has helped small to mid size businesses by providing "White Glove" I.T. service, support, and cybersecurity. They are experts at reducing the unnecessary work that is caused by I.T. struggles and keeping you industry compliant.

