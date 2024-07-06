New Firmpilot Survey Shows Bankruptcy Attorneys and Injury Lawyers Most Compensated in 2024

—

A recent survey by FirmPilot has revealed that bankruptcy attorneys and injury lawyers are the highest-compensated legal professionals in 2024, with average annual earnings of $163,490 and $123,084, respectively. Economic pressures, increased bankruptcy filings, and a rise in personal injury cases and high-profile settlements have driven the demand for their expertise and earnings.

A new survey conducted by FirmPilot revealed the most compensated attorneys in 2024, with bankruptcy attorneys and injury lawyers topping the list. The survey, which analyzed data from legal professionals across different specializations, offers an in-depth look at the earning trends within the legal industry.

The survey showed bankruptcy attorneys emerged as the one of the highest earners, with an average annual compensation of $163,490. The ongoing economic pressures and increased bankruptcy filings have fueled a demand for their expertise. Meanwhile, injury lawyers were revealed to earn an average of $123,084 annually. The rise in personal injury cases and high-profile settlements has contributed to their substantial earnings.

In an interview with Holly Hines from Hines Bankruptcy Law, bankruptcy attorneys usually charge a flat fee for assisting clients with bankruptcy filings. This fee generally ranges from $1,000 to $3,000, covering both Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy cases.

With Chapter 7 bankruptcy, unsecured debts are discharged, and assets may be liquidated to repay creditors. In contrast, Chapter 13 allows individuals to retain their assets but requires adherence to a repayment plan for creditors.

Hines shared that clients pay a fixed amount for the attorney's representation, regardless of the time spent on the case. This approach offers transparency and predictability for those facing financial difficulties.

For those experiencing relentless calls from creditors or the threat of foreclosure, hiring a specialized bankruptcy attorney is critical, shares Hines. Bankruptcy cases can vary significantly in complexity, requiring an attorney well-versed in both Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 filings.

In addition to federal bankruptcy laws, each district court has its own rules and regulations. Bankruptcy trustees in various districts may also impose additional procedures. Hines said it is, therefore, vital to hire an attorney experienced in navigating these intricacies.

Meanwhile, with injury lawyers also having the biggest compensation in the legal industry, New Jersey Injury Lawyer, Ted Mikulski, provided insight into how injury attorneys typically operate on a contingency fee basis.

According to Mikulski, this arrangement means attorneys get approximately one-third of any case outcome as their fee. Clients do not pay for legal services unless they recover damages through a settlement or trial.

Under a contingency fee agreement, if no money or award is obtained for a case, the client does not owe the lawyer any fee for time or work invested. While no specific outcome can be guaranteed, Mikulski said it is vital for clients to understand the compensation structure and its potential impact on their recovery.

During initial consultations and meetings, the workings of contingency fee arrangements are meticulously explained, both in general and specifically regarding every case.

According to the top injury lawyer in New Jersey, contingency fee structures are particularly beneficial for personal injury claims. This is because many individuals cannot afford hourly legal rates when facing large corporations or insurance firms. All personal injury and wrongful death cases are taken on a contingency fee basis, agreed upon at the beginning of each case.

Injury lawyers aid clients and their families in getting compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Even if the at-fault party's insurance firm tries to shift blame, Mikulski said experienced lawyers work diligently to make sure clients get the maximum compensation deserved for their damages.

