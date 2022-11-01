New Fortune Annual Analysts Conference and Capital Market Summit 2022 will be held in Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach - 1 November 2022 - In today's volatile global environment where global tech giants are delivering performance that the market expects due to global ramifications brought by the Fed rate hike and Russia-Ukraine crisis, coupled with inflation and the pandemic continue to affect both consumer and business purchasing power, how do you foresee the future macro environment? How can we execute reasonable asset allocation? Which industries are facing investment opportunities and challenges? Investors need to be able to make good predictions beforehand in order to be prepared against market disturbances.New Fortune Annual Analysts Conference and Capital Market Summit 2022 of the Guangzhou Development Zone in Huangpu District will be held in Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City. This is where capital markets experts, venture capital professionals and renowned institutional investors from China and abroad provide insight for the challenges and issues of current concern.The annual event is co-organized by New Fortune Media and Knowledge City (Guangzhou) Investment Group Co. LTD (Knowledge City for short). China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, a collaborative effort by China and Singapore, is recognised as a "model zone for intellectual property cooperation" and a pilot program authorized by the Chinese State Council. It is the only state-level international cooperation platform in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.During the 3-day annual conference, guests and analysts will discuss low-carbon development and technology innovations, as well as the industry eco-system of new energy, high-end manufacturing, consumption and healthcare. They wil further demonstrate the investment logic behind the new energy industry chain, China's acceleration of localizing semiconductor production, consumption recovery, successful brand stories, and strategic asset allocation.New Fortune's annual awards were the first of its kind in China, aiming to uncover the most outstanding analysts and research institutions in China, raising the standard of China's securities industry. The magazine awards various sectors, including public funds, insurance, QFII, banks, private funds and other institutions. Since 2011, New Fortune Best Analyst List has been the recognized benchmark for analyst talent. .This year witnesses the 20anniversary of the New Fortune Best Analyst List program, and the 30anniversary of China's securities research industry. New Fortune has participated and witnessed the vigorous development of the capital market and the rise of the securities research industry.The 20th annual meeting will gather the strongest research team and investment experts from various backgrounds, grasping trends for the future of China's economy and capturing the opportunities of the asset management industry. New Fortune would like to renew its commitment to advising investors on how and where to invest in the coming year.In this year's annual conference, Best Fortune has issued an invitation to distinguished economists from around the world, executives of listed companies, representatives of domestic and foreign financial institutions including banks/bank wealth management subsidiaries, insurance capital management, public funds and QFII. It has also invited a wide range of domestic and foreign experts and scholars, financial regulators, heads of financial institutions, as well as business elites from the biopharmaceutical, integrated circuits and new energy vehicle industry clusters. There will be a special sub-forum this year, inviting local governments, experts, scholars and business representatives to discuss international cooperation under the prospects of financial openness.Since 2019, the construction of Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao and the Greater Bay Area has been upgraded to a national strategy. The Greater Bay Area has become one of the three major national strategic urban clusters in parallel with Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region and the Yangtze River Delta. In 2021, the total economic volume of the Greater Bay Area exceeded 12 trillion yuan, ranking among the world's four largest bay areas, alongside San Francisco Bay Area, New York Bay Area and Tokyo Bay Area.Since 2021, the annual meeting has been located in Guangzhou Development Zone in Huangpu District of Guangzhou Municipality for 6 consecutive years. The event has integrated with the Capital Market Summit held by Huangpu District Guangzhou Development Zone, demonstrating a joint effort to upgrade the event in terms of expanding information channels and promoting communications.This is the second year of cooperation between New Fortune and Guangzhou Development Zone of Huangpu District. The two parties will continue to cooperate in linking domestic and international financial resources and building core assets in the Bay Area. The two sides are devoted to advancing the high-quality development of the capital market in the district and innovating towards the future of technology, finance and industry integration.New Fortune will also rely on its think tank experts to promote high-quality development of listed companies in the district, provide counseling and training services in corporate governance, financing plans, capital development strategies and investor relations management. Academic analysis and support for local governments, the collaborative development of industry and finance, financial talent policies guidelines and business development will all be strengthened.Hashtag: #NewFortuneMedia

