New Fujitsu LIFEBOOK takes New Workstyle Productivity to the Next Level

New line-up to enable the new normal includes high-performance business notebooks with 11 th Gen Intel ® Core TM vPro TM Processor

Super-lightweight flagship LIFEBOOK U9 models weigh starting at 756g

starting at 756g Ultra-mobile premium LIFEBOOK U7 is up to 15% smaller and thinner than previous generation.

Hong Kong SAR - Media OutReach - 9 February, 2021 - Fujitsu today introduces upgraded LIFEBOOK commercial notebook designed in line with today's working styles. The new FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK U9, U7 and E5 series feature up to the 11th generation Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® processors and a host of all-round enhancements.









Super-lightweight design redefines no-compromise working

The new-generation Fujitsu LIFEBOOK U9311 is built to focus on the new normality for busy executives. With up to the 11th generation Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® processor and even smaller, more powerful, and lighter than before -- weighing just from 756 grams -- the new flagship model of LIFEBOOK range redefines no-compromise working. Also introducing the featherlight LIFEBOOK U9311X1 convertible, with the generous 13.3" FHD touchscreen, AES pen with WACOM technology, rear camera and full set of interfaces, it is your best companion in remote workplace.

Real-world improvements match today's working styles

Available in a range of popular sizes2, the LIFEBOOK U7 introduces a near-frameless display3 on 14" and 15.6" models. They are thinner and up to 15% smaller than previous generation. This slimline look, combined with a warm silver color, gives the new models a strong visual presence. The LIFEBOOKs are good lookers in a near-frameless screen design and Intel® IRIS® Xe graphics that gives stunning graphics with an immersive experience for graphics-intensive applications.

Built for videoconferencing: A built-in HD camera can be closed with an ultra-tiny privacy camera shutter4, and an electronic ePrivacy filter narrows the readable angle of the screen5. It gives the best-ever audio for LIFEBOOK from the dual array microphone featured with noise cancellation technology.

Secure by design: New LIFEBOOK models integrate Windows Hello, while Fujitsu's contactless PalmSecureTM biometric authentication provides the highest security and hygience standard. The series feature Intel® Hardware Shield, available exclusively on the Intel® vPro® platform, that provides comprehensive hardware-based security for business, including below-the-OS-security protection, application and data security protection, and advanced threat detection.

The best connectivity: The latest LIFEBOOK series offers best-in-class connectivity with full sized LAN, HDMI, USB-A and ThunderboltTM 4 ports for charging, speedy file transfer and connect to display in one cable. The new 65Wh four-cell battery6 brings superb battery performance which enables a full working day of cable-free runtime.

Powerful business platform -- LIFEBOOK E5

Fujitsu also introduces the new generation LIFEBOOK E5 series, featuring robust chassis and all-round security functions including Fujitsu PalmSecureTM Sensor7, built-in smartcard reader7, discrete TPM7 and privacy camera shutter. Legacy features such as service door for convenient self-upgrade and full size interfaces will be continuously supported in this new generation.

Pricing and availability

Availability of the new LIFEBOOK varies across countries and region. Prices vary by country and configuration.

Notes

1 LIFEBOOK U9311X will be available in specific regions and countries only.

2 Three new advanced line models are available: LIFEBOOK U7311(13.3") , U7411(14"); and U7511 (15.6").

3 Available on LIFEBOOK U7411 and U7511.

4Available on LIFEBOOK U9311, U7 and E5 series.

5 Available on LIFEBOOK U7311 and U7411 (optional).

6 Available on LIFEBOOK U7411 and U7511.

7 Optional features.

