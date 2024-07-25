New Furniture Store in Houston, Grand Opening by LA Furniture Store

LA Furniture Store, established nearly 20 years ago, offers contemporary, modern, and transitional furniture. With over 6,000 stocked items and custom orders, it runs three stores in California, three partner stores in Florida, and a new store in Houston, Texas.

new showroom in Houston, Texas. Located at 7071 Southwest Fwy, Houston, the new showroom brings LA Furniture Store's extensive collection of stylish and affordable furniture in Houston; see https://www.lafurniturestore.com/special/la-furniture-store-houston-tx.html. LA Furniture Store is offering exclusive discounts to Houston shoppers to celebrate the grand opening.

The Houston showroom boasts a curated selection of LA Furniture Store's most popular designs, including sofas, sectionals, accent chairs, dining tables, bedroom sets, and more. Shoppers can explore the showroom's inspiring room vignettes, which showcase the latest trends in home furnishings and provide design inspiration for their homes. In addition to its vast selection of ready-to-ship furniture. LA Furniture Store offers personalized design consultations to help customers create a space that truly reflects their unique style and needs. The showroom's knowledgeable design consultants are available to provide expert advice on everything from choosing the right pieces to arranging furniture for optimal functionality and aesthetics.

"We are excited to bring the LA Furniture Store experience to Houston," said Jackie Muzo, spokesperson of LA Furniture Store. "Our new showroom aims to provide customers with high-quality, stylish furniture at affordable prices. We invite Houston residents to visit our showroom and discover the endless possibilities for creating a beautiful and comfortable home."

The Houston store features over 1,000 items ready for immediate delivery, sourced from LA Furniture Store's warehouses in California and Florida. These items range from luxurious living room sets and sleek bedroom furniture to innovative office pieces and charming outdoor collections, all designed with quality and contemporary aesthetics in mind. Find directions to the store https://www.google.com/maps?cid=9341329104764320348.

In addition to the exclusive discounts, LA Furniture Store provides fast nationwide shipping and white glove delivery services within a 60-mile radius of the Houston location. This premium service includes delivering, unpacking, and assembling furniture, removing all packaging materials, and ensuring a hassle-free setup for customers. Besides in-store and online savings on select items, Texas residents can use the code "HOUSTON10" at checkout for an extra discount.

LA Furniture Store has been a leading name in the furniture industry for nearly two decades, establishing itself as a premier destination for modern and contemporary designs. Founded to make luxury accessible, the company offers an extensive selection of stylish furniture at reasonable prices, ensuring customers can create their dream homes without compromising quality. With its seven showrooms spanning major U.S. cities and a user-friendly online platform, LA Furniture Store caters to a hassle-free shopping experience. Visit https://www.lafurniturestore.com/ For more information about the new store or to shop for furniture online.

