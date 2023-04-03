New Haven Building Company Announces Home Extension Services In Edinburgh

New Haven Building Company (0131-370-1623), a leading construction firm in Edinburgh, has announced its new home extension service. The company's builders and designers create beautiful and functional living spaces that seamlessly blend with the existing architecture of a property.

As part of its newly announced services, New Haven Building Company helps Edinburgh residents add living space to their houses through loft or basement conversions, or rear or side extensions. The team designs and builds extensions that match a property's existing architecture and comply with the city’s strict regulations.

New Haven Building Company launched its home extensions service as more Scottish homeowners seek to maximise their current home’s potential rather than embark on an expensive move. This is especially true in the nation’s capital, where property prices are constantly growing.

According to a recent report by property website ESPC, the average selling price of a home in Edinburgh increased by 7.6% year-on-year to reach £290,834 in 2022. These rising property prices make it more expensive for current homeowners to move and can make home extensions a more attractive and cost-effective option, explains New Haven Building Company.

The company advises Edinburgh homeowners considering an extension to their property to consult with a reputable builder with specialist knowledge of the process and familiarity with the historic city’s famously strict building codes. Building on its reputation for carrying out conversions and renovations in the city, New Haven Building Company can help local homeowners balance creating their dream home with the necessary requirements to get it approved.

The company's team works closely with homeowners to design and build extensions that meet their specific needs and requirements. Their comprehensive insurance, commitment to quality, strong customer communication, and ability to work within budgets and timelines have made them a preferred all-trades building company throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians.

New Haven Building Company is a construction firm based in Edinburgh, UK. The company specialises in home extensions, loft conversions, basement conversions, garage conversions and room additions. Its team also engages in attic conversions, structural changes within properties, as well as bathroom and kitchen remodelling.

