New IAS Study Reveals Twitter Users Favor Contextually Relevant Ads, Willing to Share Data for Personalization

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in digital ad verification, today released new research showing that U.S. Twitter users favor contextually relevant, in-feed ads which can lead to higher levels of ad recall and memorability. This new report from IAS surveyed over 1,000 U.S. consumers to explore how they experience advertising and content within Twitter's dynamic in-feed environment.

"Our latest research can help marketers better navigate the contextual relevance of their advertising within dynamic social media environments," said Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. "Every marketer wants to make quality connections with their respective audience, and we're working with Twitter to provide new in-feed brand safety and suitability solutions that increase both campaign relevance and effectiveness."

Known for keeping consumers up to date on trending topics, Twitter delivers an in-feed ad experience directly within its evolving newsfeed, and this new research revealed the following about consumers' social media behavior:

Consumers Choose Mobile First for Their Social Media Needs: IAS found that 73% of respondents prefer to use their phones when it comes to accessing social media. What's more, while 80% of consumers spend at least two hours scrolling, nearly 1 in 3 consumers spend five or more hours on social media every day which creates opportunities for advertisers in environments such as Twitter.

IAS found that 73% of respondents prefer to use their phones when it comes to accessing social media. What's more, while 80% of consumers spend at least two hours scrolling, nearly 1 in 3 consumers spend five or more hours on social media every day which creates opportunities for advertisers in environments such as Twitter. Twitter In-Feed Ads Attract Consumer Attention: According to the study, 57% of consumers engaged with an ad on Twitter in the last year, compared to 92% across all social platforms. Nearly half (46%) of respondents said they are more likely to engage with in-feed ads on Twitter compared to open web.

According to the study, 57% of consumers engaged with an ad on Twitter in the last year, compared to 92% across all social platforms. Nearly half (46%) of respondents said they are more likely to engage with in-feed ads on Twitter compared to open web. Contextually Relevant Ads Drive Favorability and Memorability on Twitter: Twitter users are interested in personalization and in-feed advertising that is contextually relevant to adjacent content according to the data. In fact, 54% of consumers say they are comfortable engaging with brands that appear next to personal content on social. Meanwhile, 77% said they are comfortable sharing data with Twitter to enhance the ad experience. With the rise of contextual targeting opportunities, 59% say they would remember an in-feed ad if it was contextually relevant to the surrounding content.

The new study from IAS demonstrates that in-feed ads can enhance the consumer experience and engagement alongside Twitter's ever-evolving newsfeed. The results are based on responses from U.S. Twitter users in April 2021.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital ad verification, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments. IAS's mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of companies. For more information, visit integralads.com .

