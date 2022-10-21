New Ideas for Your Next Anniversary: Margaritaville at Sea has Romance and Relaxation

Margaritaville at Sea offers the right mix of activities, amenities packages, and entertainment to create anniversary memories couples will never forget.

—

Looking for a special way to celebrate your anniversary? A cruise is the perfect choice for celebrating a first, 20th, or even 50th year together. Margaritaville at Sea offers a three-day, two-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida, to the island of Grand Bahama, providing partners the right mix of activities and alone time to create anniversary memories they’ll never forget.





A License to Chill…For 2

To help couples make their anniversary meaningful, Margaritaville at Sea offers a package tailor-made to reduce the headaches typically associated with traveling, freeing more up time to relax and enjoy each other’s company.

The Margaritaville at Sea License To Chill - for 2 package lavishes couples with a special stateroom welcome and small surprises from the room steward throughout the trip. The stateroom itself adds to the romantic ambiance of the cruise, providing couples with a quiet and private respite in their matching Margaritaville at Sea branded bathrobes.

The right cruise package can also deliver great dining experiences. The Margaritaville at Sea License To Chill - for 2 package provides couples with a range of dining options, from a special seating arrangement for two at Fins Dining Room to reservations for dinner at JWB Prime Steakhouse. Mornings are also taken care of with sparkling wine breakfasts at JWB as well.

Couples looking for a more casual dining experience may find options outside the License to Chill package to their liking. The lively atmosphere at Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, or the Port of Indecision Buffet all offer a fun, relaxed, and refreshing change of pace.

Taking it to Shore

Couples can take their anniversary celebrations a step further with shore excursions. Margaritaville at Sea offers a Day At The Beach at Viva Wyndham Resort or Taino Beach Resort in Freeport, Grand Bahama. While at these resorts, couples can take a lazy stroll on the white sand beaches, borrow bicycles for a ride around the island, relax in the jacuzzi, or enjoy an island cocktail at the swim-up bar.

For more adventurous couples looking to make an exciting anniversary memory, Margaritaville at Sea offers several ocean activities. By far, the most popular Margaritaville at Sea excursion is the opportunity to swim with Bahamian pigs, now famous for their own seafaring ways. Partners who enjoy getting their heart racing together may find the water sports packages to be more their speed, but what’s underneath the waves is just as spectacular. The waters of The Bahamas are home to a variety of sea life – swimming and snorkeling alongside these creatures creates rare and extraordinary memories that will last a lifetime.

Nights of Fun

Romance continues back aboard the Margaritaville at Sea with plenty of couple-friendly activities, like wine tastings or couples massages at the St. Somewhere Spa and Salon. Of course, there’s also plenty of time to relax by the adults-only pool. At night, couples can catch the one-of-a-kind, Tales From Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show, a musical odyssey inspired by Jimmy Buffett’s book of the same name. Those with the License to Chill - for 2 package also receive reserved seating at Stars on the Water Theater and Bar, where a variety of beverage options accompany a variety of talented live performers.

The perfect nightcap awaits anniversary voyagers at one of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise’s vibrant lounges. The Euphoria Lounge invites partners to enjoy the end of their evening with thoughtful cocktail offerings, and for those who fuel their fire with a little competition, The Hangout provides classic games to help couples reconnect with their younger selves. Couples can also dance the night away during a late night set performed by the musical director and pianist from Tales From Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show.

For couples celebrating an important milestone in their relationship, the right cruise with the right itinerary delivers an experience worthy of the special occasion. With an array of amenities that include express check-in and disembarkation, booking assistance for shore excursions, and reserved seating for entertainment and dining, couples can spend more time celebrating and sharing experiences that only The Paradise can provide.



