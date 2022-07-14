In New Independent Research, Omnicom Media Group Receives Highest Possible Scores in Retail Media, Commerce Media, and Intelligence and Insights Criteria

OMG named a "Leader" among global media agency groups

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new analysis of global media agency groups from leading research and advisory firm Forrester, Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) received the highest possible scores in the retail media, commerce media, intelligence and insights, and optimization criteria; as well as in the operations and innovation roadmap criteria.

The Forrester Wave™: Global Media Management Services analyzes the seven most significant global media management service providers against a 19-criterion evaluation across three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Designed to help CMO professionals select the right provider for their needs, the report assesses the media groups under four designations: Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers.

With the highest possible scores in six criteria, and with the highest score in the current offering category, Omnicom Media Group was one of only two providers among the seven evaluated to earn designation as a "Leader" in the report.

Describing OMG as "a good fit for advertisers that require bespoke, technology-literate, global media teams" the report also noted that "… the agency scales consumer empathy and understanding into quantifiable attention metrics against which advertisers can plan, buy, and measure. To achieve this vision, the company deploys its Omni audience planning portal to power better audience, client, and employee experiences."

The report also states that "OMG's strength lies in initiatives to innovate its Omni portal, such as customized client workflow integrations, audience data integrations; marketing automation partnerships with Google; and efforts to unite media, e-commerce, and shopper tactics."

This finding is borne out by a steady drumbeat of first-mover product and partnership announcements from OMG in 2022, including a multi-year agreement with Affinity Solutions to integrate retailer purchase transactions into Omni; an enterprise-wide partnership with Firework, the world's largest livestream commerce and shoppable video platform, to deliver livestream shopping solutions directly to Omnicom clients' websites; the industry's first programmatic marketplace for point-of-purchase screens; and the Supply Chain IQ Score, which gives media planners day-to-day visibility into SKU inventory data at the physical store, digital shelf, and inventory-in-transit levels, enabling media investment to be shifted away from low inventory products in real time.

Most recently, OMG dominated the news cycle at last month's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, announcing a series of first mover strategic partnerships with retail media networks including Walmart Connect, Instacart, and Kroger Precision Marketing.

"As the only agency group to have earned the highest possible score in all three of the criteria that we believe best represent the future of media investment and management - retail media, commerce media, and intelligence & insights - and as a group that also received the highest possible scores in two criteria that we think are critical differentiators in selecting an agency partner –operations and innovation road map – OMG is clearly a leader in today's marketplace," says OMG CEO Florian Adamski. "More importantly, as we continue to expand our capabilities and automate our infrastructure, and to build new products and partnerships, we are assuring that we and our clients will remain leaders - today, tomorrow and beyond."

Receiving Forrester's designation as a "Leader" is the latest good news for OMG, which last month saw its largest agency, OMD Worldwide, take Media Network of the Year honors at the Cannes Lions festival; while PHD was awarded the $500 million Restaurant Brands International (RBI) business, which includes the Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton's chains.

