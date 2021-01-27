New Initiatives Launched at Electronics Industry Day to Attract Talent to Job Opportunities in the Sector

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 January 2021 - Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) is partnering JTC and e2i, electronics companies, academia, to launch a series of new initiatives to attract and retain talent, as well as make the electronics sector an attractive environment to work in. Even as many sectors scaled back in 2020, the electronics and semiconductor industry remains resilient. It continues to create good job opportunities and offer a variety of roles to shape the future of technology.









Guest-of-Honour, Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade & Industry and Culture, Community & Youth, delivering his speech during the Electronics Industry Day 2021





1. There are currently more than 2,800 jobs and training opportunities for the sector, spanning the value chain from technical and innovation engineers, to process and operations roles, and global supply chain roles. Companies in the industry are continuing to hire aggressively into 2021, fueled by the acceleration of digitisation, disruptive new technologies, and cutting-edge devices from smartphones and wearable devices to driverless cars, which have semiconductors at their core.





New initiatives to support talent attraction efforts for the Electronics sector

2. To grow a sustained talent pipeline for the electronics and semiconductor sector, SSIA will be championing a Semiconductor Communication Campaign with Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to raise the awareness of the semiconductor industry among the students, sharing about key industry trends and profile stories. There will be a job portal that provides the latest update and vacancies of the electronics and semiconductor industry.





3. The campaign will kick-off at the launch of the second edition of Electronics Industry Day from 27 January to 28 February 2021. Organised by SSIA with support from JTC and e2i, the Electronics Industry Day is a flagship event that brings electronics companies and IHLs' students together on one platform. Held virtually this year, it consists of various activities including a career fair, plant tours, exhibitions by over 30 companies, and industry talks, allowing over 2,000 students and job seekers to learn more about the exciting career and internship opportunities available.

4. Mr Andrew Chong, SSIA Chairman, said, "SSIA has launched different initiatives since mid last year to support companies on their hiring needs. They include the new semiconductor job portal, career fairs supported by e2i, school career talks, and the ongoing Professional Conversion Programme. The latest Semiconductor Communication Campaign aims to highlight the critical role that chips play at the technology forefront, showcase exciting developments, and profile young people in the sector. These stories create excitement about the sector on social media and make students aware of opportunities available in the semiconductor industry. We will continue to work with our partners in developing the talent pool for our industry."

Enhancing the vibrancy of Wafer Fab Parks to create an attractive work environment for businesses and workers

5. Besides supporting the industry on talent attraction efforts, JTC is working closely with partners and businesses to enhance the physical infrastructure for the electronics sector. JTC unveiled a 5-Year Estate Enhancement Plan during the inaugural Electronics Industry Day in 2019 to make Wafer Fab Parks more vibrant and conducive environment for talent and companies.

6. A series of physical enhancements will be rolled out across Wafer Fab Parks progressively from 2021 to 2025.

a. The Wafer Fab Parks will take on a new identity with rebranded signages by mid this year. It will feature wafer and integrated circuit designs to bring out the unique identity of the estate as an attractive work destination for the sector.

b. New covered walkways and cycling paths for Pasir Ris and Tampines Wafer Fab Parks will be ready by 2023 to improve accessibility and connectivity within the estates, and to nearby amenities and transport nodes

c. In line with our City in Nature effort, JTC has collaborated with the National Parks Board (NParks) to refresh the roads and pedestrian walkways with enhanced greenery in phases by 2023. The first phase of roadside streetscape enhancement in Pasir Ris Wafer Fab Park is ongoing and will complete by end this year.

7. Mr Cheong Wee Lee, Director, Biomedical & Electronics Cluster, JTC, said, "The Electronics sector continues to see positive growth and good job opportunities even in the midst of the pandemic. The second edition of Electronics Industry Day has seen increased company and student participation. This is a great time for job seekers to interact directly with companies and learn how you can shape the future through new technologies. The transformation of industrial estates like JTC's Wafer Fab Parks with more greenery and cycling paths will also be an added advantage in creating a more attractive work environment."

8. As the electronics sector has presented a bright spot, with active recruitment and promising possibilities, many individuals have found working in the electronics sector as their dream jobs in the midst of a pandemic.

9. "With the pace of technological advancement the way it is, I can look forward to participating in exciting projects with global impact, like 5G. It will be a proud moment when I own a smartphone or tablet that contains a chip that I worked on," said Oi Sok Yee, who have joined MediaTek Singapore as an engineer since June 2020.

10. As a mentor to the younger engineers at Xilinx, 39-year-old Lim Siok Wei, an Integrated Circuit Design Manager, said IC Design is an ideal career for those who are interested in learning new things and do not want to do the same thing every day. Her key role includes making the "black chip" inside TVs and phones that are programmable. She and her team have won two Ross Freeman awards for their work on the class-leading SerDes, an integrated circuit that transmit data at high speeds. "The industry is fast-moving and as technology evolves, chips get smaller. Every day, you try to improve on, or change something, and that makes our work exciting and challenging," she added.

11. For more details of the Electronics Industry Day 2021 and talent development initiatives for the electronics and semiconductor industry, please visit https://ssia.org.sg/jobs





About Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA)

Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) has more than 180 members today including companies and organisations throughout all parts of the complex and comprehensive value chain - IC design companies, Manufacturers, Fabless companies, Equipment suppliers, Photovoltaic companies, EDA and material suppliers, Training and service providers, IP companies, research institutes and Academia, as well as individual members. Since 2013, SME membership has grown exponentially and SMEs now account for close to half of SSIA's membership. For more information about SSIA, please visit: https://ssia.org.sg/

About JTC

JTC is the government agency championing sustainable industrial development. Together with our partners, we masterplan clean, green and smart estates as attractive destinations for talent and the community. We also drive innovation in the Building and Infrastructure sector.





For more information on JTC, visit www.jtc.gov.sg