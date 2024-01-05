New Jersey Licensed Sober Living Clinic For Mental Health Disorders Announced

Relevance Behavioral Health (866-245-1497), a licensed dual diagnosis treatment center in New Jersey, announces its licensed sober living clinic designed to help individuals struggling with mental health disorders.

This newly announced facility provides essential support for individuals looking to manage their mental health challenges while overcoming an addiction to alcohol or drugs. Relevance Recovery is a prominent, New Jersey-based holistic and integrative treatment center specializing in sustainable recovery and healing.

Statistics reveal mental health issues and addiction often go hand in hand. It’s not unusual for someone battling a distressing mental health disorder to attempt to self-medicate with drugs or alcohol. While drugs or alcohol might numb unmanageable feelings of anxiety or depression at the outset, a pattern of consumption can quickly become a debilitating addiction. Relevance Recovery helps break these patterns by removing individuals from their triggers so they can learn healthier ways of coping under the guidance of licensed and experienced clinicians.

“There are many health facilities in New Jersey to choose from, but at Relevance Recovery, we take a unique approach to overcoming addiction and mental health disorders which sets us apart,” says a treatment center representative. “Rather than relying solely on traditional therapy methods, our sober living clinic helps patients achieve a healthy mind/body balance through holistic, integrative, multidisciplinary interventions and alternative therapies.”

The substance abuse counselors, psychologists, and psychiatrists at Relevance Recovery integrate evidence-based treatments into a holistic curriculum. This includes Rational Emotive Behavioral Therapy (REBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance Commitment Therapy (ACT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), and more. In addition, clients benefit from weekly social activities and massage therapy, music therapy, yoga, and meditation sessions.

The center’s sober living clinic offers not only structured living but also essential guidance and life skills development. Clients undergo an important transition that equips them with the tools needed for successful reintegration into their everyday lives. The clinic maintains a commitment to ongoing therapy through client participation in CFC, a non-profit substance abuse prevention program.

A recent program attendee says, “The treatment experience at Relevance Recovery has been extremely helpful in terms of addressing the root causes of my addiction and teaching me different tools in recovery. All the counselors provide interactive group and individual meetings to help make recovery both manageable and exciting.”

