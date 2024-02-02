New Jersey Primary Care Physician Announces Launch of New Website.

Dr Deval Gadhvi, owner and founder of NJ Primary Care, announces the launch of a new website for her Jersey City based healthcare service.

—

Primary Care Physician and owner of NJ Primary Care, Dr. Deval Gadhvi is pleased to announce the launch of a new website for her Jersey City based healthcare service. The new website, accessible at njprimary.com, has been rebuilt and redesigned with a fresh look and user-friendly navigation. The updated website is health care information rich featuring NJ Primary Care’s scope of services for the Greater Jersey City community. These range from primary care services and procedures to inclusive health care for the gender-diverse community. Dr. Gadhvi's goal for the new website is to provide those seeking excellent health care an easy way to learn about the practice's many services.

The new website has been built from the ground up and features logical and straightforward navigation, a clean and modern interface and perhaps most importantly of all the site has been built to be mobile-friendly. A mobile-friendly website dynamically changes depending on the type of device the visitor is using to ensure the site always displays correctly. This is critical in today’s marketplace as more and more consumers access websites from mobile devices such as cell phones or tablets.

“I am so happy our new website will be a resource for the Greater Jersey City Community and presents the quality care and information every patient will receive when meeting with myself and my team at NJ Primary Care. We strive to provide the highest quality treatment for every patient at every appointment.” said Dr Deval Gadhvi, primary care physician and owner of NJ Primary Care. “The idea behind the new website is to explain our services, highlight the quality care a patient will receive with emphasis on preventative medicine and early detection in a comfortable judgement-free environment. The new site also features an incredibly easy way for patients to contact our practice and book appointments.”

Dr. Gadhvi continued, “As with all aspects of NJ Primary Care I took the time to research and find a web designer who understood not only how to create a well designed website but also a website that highlights the service we offer to all our patients and includes a way for them to schedule an appointment online. I am confident the new website, will educate and inform both new and old patients who visit it. We have already received positive feedback from current patients and staff. Thanks to the new site I look forward to meeting with patients both in person or via a telemedicine visit whichever is easier for the patient. This marked improvement for the Nj Primary Care patient’s online experience is thanks to the marketing and web design team at Physicians Marketing Solutions Inc.”

﻿﻿

About the company: Dr. Deval Gadhvi is a primary care physician and owner of NJ Primary Care, a multi-specialty medicine practice with primary care and allied healthcare providers located in Jersey City, NJ. Their mission is to promote the health of their patients by providing high-quality, comprehensive, compassionate, and personalized health care. They strive to consistently meet the changing health care needs and expectations of the patients they serve. In an effort to continuously improve patient care, they strive for a more patient-centered approach. For more information about the NJ Primary Care visit their website at www.njprimary.com

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Deval Gadhvi

Email: Send Email

Organization: NJ Primary Care

Address: 200 Hudson St, Suite 145, Jersey City, NJ 07311

Phone: (201) 360-0782

Website: https://njprimary.com



