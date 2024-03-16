The New Jersey team won the East Coast Ballroom Dance Championship

Here is the end of the colorful dance championship of the East Coast of the USA. From February 8 to 11, Boston hosted one of the oldest dance competitions - the East Coast Dance Championships.

—

The EUSDC was once organized by the United States Imperial Society of Teachers of Dance (USISTD), so now the organizers, as always, did their best to gather the best athletes on the floor of their dance event.

In February, one of the top competitions in the country for professionals, amateurs, and pros brought together fine athletes from across the country to compete for the prestigious title of Eastern United States Champion.

"I am pleased to be organizing such a prestigious event in the world of dance sport as the United States East Coast Championships for the 17th time. Once again, we were able to bring together the real stars of dancepole, both true pros and keen amateurs, who once again showed the maximum of real skill and a real firework of dance emotions" - Mark Nocera, organizer of the US East Coast Championships, former North American Champion, United States Vice Champion and semi-finalist of the World 10 Dance Championships, founder of Studio 665 in Woburn, world class NDCA and WDC judge, former National Dance Vision expert and organizer of the Boca Ballroom Dancesport competition.

The Open to the World Eastern United States International Amateur Team Match featured five teams nationwide. First up were the athletes from New Jersey. Diana McDonald leads this fantastic team: Bohdan Dovhalov & Sofia Iudina; Oscar Krimus & Shayna McDonald; Max Firestein & Nicole Mtched. They beat out the second-place team from New York and the Arizona team, who finished third at the end of the competition. In addition, a couple from the New Jersey team, Bohdan Dovhalov and Sofia Iudina, became the first in 10 dances in the Amateur category.

The annual U.S. East Coast Championship always pleases its spectators with a real dance show and gives an inexpressible range of emotions. Professionals and amateurs turn into competitors and athletes for three days, fighting for the prestigious title of the best on the East Coast. Now, we will look forward to next year to cheer for the dancers of the United States.

Contact Info:

Name: Amanda Roshe

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dance News NJ

Website: https://njarthurmurray.com/



Release ID: 89123212

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours – ensuring swift resolution of identified issues or offering guidance on removal procedures. Delivering accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.