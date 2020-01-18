New Jon Peddie Research Report from Massive Global Survey Finds 41 Percent of PC Gamers own an AMD CPU

TIBURON, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jon Peddie Research (JPR), in conjunction with Antikythera Intelligence and Research, and Wccftech, a technology publication house, held a worldwide survey of PC gamers from the 3.5 million Wccftech site visitors that resulted in 4,477 responses to 26 questions in October 2019. Survey results combined with the respondent’s demographic data produced 143,264 answers to critical consumer buying plans, market attitudes, and currently-owned equipment.

The largest response came from the U.S., followed by the U.K. Some of the results were surprising such as the 41 percent installed base of AMD processors, plans to purchase Nvidia’s newest graphics add-in-board (AIB), and attitudes about pricing for motherboards, AIBs, virtual reality (VR), and head-mounted displays (HMDs).

This 55-page report contains what PC gamers think and are planning to buy on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. It consists of the written report – including an executive summary, and the raw survey database will provide valuable market insights. It’s intended for OEMs, component suppliers, and partners.

Survey questions sample:

What AIB do you currently own?

Do you have a Nvidia Turing card?

Are you planning on updating your graphics card?

What is the most you would pay for a top-notch AIB?

Which AIB vendor do you trust the most?



JPR publishes a series of reports on the PC Gaming Hardware Market, covering the total market including systems and accessories from 31 countries.

Contact Robert Dow for a free sample of TechWatch, a bi-weekly publication (subscription) that offers consultations and custom reports.

JPR’s Market Watch is a trademark of Jon Peddie Research. All other tradenames and trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.