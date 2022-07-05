New La Patisserie at Sheraton Surabaya Reopens with Fresh Designs and Exciting New Menu

Indulge in a magnificent soiree experience at Surabaya's chicest patisserie.

SURABAYA, Indonesia, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully serving Surabaya with their signature cakes and pastries for more than 20 years, La Patisserie at has moved to bigger area in Sheraton Surabaya's lobby and is reopening its doors ready to welcome guests once again on July 2, 2022.



from left to right : Saibun - from Pakuwon Group ; Fenny Louisa - from Pakuwon Group ; Masri - General Manager Complex Sheraton and Four Points Surabaya ; Minarto Basuki - from Pakuwon Group at the opening La Patisserie (02/07)

With its latest renovation, the long-standing patisserie has now expanded to include a premium lounge with comfort couch and chic lounge chairs to entertain more guests. "With the demand for unique experiences – like the one offered by La Patisserie – has been growing, we felt it was the right step to move into a bigger area and improve our menu. Our latest expansion is aimed to present more space for guests to gather and enjoy our lavish cakes, desserts, and tea," said Masri, General Manager Complex Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya.

La Patisserie will also feature exciting new products to accompany the transformation. These include pralines, cakes, and pastries, as well as custom theme cakes and pastries made by request. A wide selection of gift shop items and seasonal hampers can also be found here at Sheraton Surabaya's iconic patisserie.

The newly upgraded pastries and cakes are all produced by Yusman Syamsudin, a renowned Pastry Chef at Sheraton Surabaya Hotel and Towers. Yusman has worked at five-star hotels globally such as Dubai, Maldives, and Bahrain, where he also won the Gold Medal from Black Box Chef Guild Competition. His signatures products that include Crunchy Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Pistachio Delice, and Mango Fashion Fruit are available to enjoy only at La Patisserie.

Another worthy highlight experience at La Patisserie is their signature "Teagather" experience. It is a unique, one-of-a-kind experience where guests can enjoy a one meter, three tiered, highly Instagrammable afternoon tea ritual that is available only at La Patisserie.

"The Teagather is the pinnacle of the La Patisserie experience. It is unique because it is a mixture of everything we have to offer – great new interior design combined with our finest foods and service. We've included our signature pastries, cakes, choice savories and even our special sugar-free Italian-styled macarons to accompany our finest Damman tea. Teagather was designed to be the perfect afternoon tea experience for those discovering Surabaya," added Masri.

In their quest for constant improvement and transformation, La Patisserie has also released their signature perfume "Begin", a luxurious welcoming scent that will be used throughout the patisserie to entice and whet the guests' appetite. "Begin" is an inviting aroma of blooming white florals, tuberose, gardenia and jasmine with a dripping sweet honey note to balance the rich woody and amber accord.

La Patisserie has become a well-known gathering place in the heart of the second biggest city in Indonesia, Surabaya. With direct access to the Tunjungan Plaza, one of the most renowned shopping malls in East Java, La Patisserie is very easy to get to and will allow guests to stay in the exciting parts of Surabaya as well.

To celebrate the reopening of La Patisserie, early birds are entitled a 10% discount coupon. For more information on La Patisserie, Teagather, and other ongoing promotions, follow La Patisserie's Instagram and visit https://www.marriott.com/.

About La Patisserie

Having first opened its doors in 1995, La Patisserie burst into the Surabayan food scene with its great location, signature cakes, pastries and beverages. With its latest renovations, it continues its status as one of the premier lounges in Surabaya and is located in one of the most renowned hotels in the city, the Sheraton Surabaya.

Sheraton Surabaya

Immerse yourself in the essence of Surabaya, Indonesia at Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers. Ideally situated in the city centre, adjacent to Tunjungan Plaza Mall and close to shopping, attractions, corporate offices and the convention centre, our family-friendly hotel is the perfect choice for every traveller. Enjoy a host of amenities, from a spa, tennis courts and outdoor pool to tempting restaurants, complimentary Wi-Fi, full-service business centre and more.

Unwind in our well-appointed hotel rooms with plush Sheraton Signature Sleep Beds, city views and marble baths with pampering products. If a business or social event brings you to Surabaya, our expansive function rooms, modern technology and expert services ensure a successful gathering. When it's time to explore, many of Surabaya's top sites are close to the hotel, from cultural and religious monuments to world-class shopping. No matter what brings you here, Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers looks forward to hosting your stay in Surabaya, Indonesia.