New Lemeego X and Lemeego S are Stocked in US Warehouse

Given the high demand, global e-bike brand Lemeego is delighted to inform customers and distributor partners that additional Lemeego X and Lemeego S e-bikes have recently been stocked in warehouses around the United States and set for immediate delivery.

—

Given the high demand, global e-bike brandLemeego is delighted to inform customers and distributor partners that additional Lemeego X and Lemeego S e-bikes have recently been stocked in warehouses around the United States and set for immediate delivery.

Millions of people turned to bicycles as a safe and socially distanced way to get out of their homes, shake off that cabin fever, and get some fresh air, Americans have started buying e-bikes in unprecedented numbers. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen e-bike sales rocket, with industry analysts estimating a 144% year over year growth in sales to $490.8 million in 2020, , according to the NPD Group, which tracks retail trends.

With daily bike use proven to be linked directly with the happiness of the owner, Lemeego invites new sales partners to make their customers smile with our Lemeego S and X folding e-bikes!

Lemeego S and Lemeego X

Lemeego foldable e-bikes have great range and are built to last with excellent components.

The attractively designed Lemeego S has a range of 62.5 miles and with its Shimano pedal drivetrain is more than enough for a day’s riding about the city or countryside. The powerful disc brakes provide all the stopping power riders may need.

Meanwhile the fat tire Lemeego X comes with air dampened front forks, allowing users to ride on the sand or gravel in complete comfort.

Both Lemeego bikes being foldable, this allows you to pack the e-bike in your car’s trunk to get you about at your destination or even take it on the train so you can cycle the final mile on your commute.

“Customer experience and satisfaction is always Lemeego’s priority.” Said Jamil Lau, CEO of Lemeego, “Lemeego works with Fedex and other logistics companies to make sure our e-bikes are delivered to customers and bike shop partners on time. In the persistent future, Lemeego will extend its warehouses in over 7 central located hubs (Los Angles, Dallas, Memphis, NYC, Miami, etc) throughout the US, to ensure that customers and dealers from every part of the US will be able to receive Lemeego e-bikes in 3-4 days.”

Lemeego - High Quality and Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Having been making white label e-bikes for the US market for over five years, Lemeego knows what the customer values - a quality machine that looks good with excellent customer service should things ever go wrong. The company aims to bring a better and healthier life with its technology and innovation.

More information on Lemmego e-bikes can be found at https://lemeego.com

If you intend to be a distributor partner with Lemeego, please email distributor@lemeego.com

Contact Info:

Name: Jamil Lau

Email: Send Email

Organization: Meego Inc.

Address: 145 E. Durate Rd. Suite AA 408, Arcadia, CA 91006, United States

Phone: 1-785-383-6199

Website: https://lemeego.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/new-lemeego-x-and-lemeego-s-are-stocked-in-us-warehouse/89008892

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89008892