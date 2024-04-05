A New Media About Middle East Launched — The Sandy Times

Their aim is to showcase the diverse array of talented and creative people in the region.

—

In February 2024, a vibrant new online media outlet, The Sandy Times, burst onto the scene, aiming to revolutionise the media landscape in the Middle East. With a focus on creativity, culture, fashion, and heritage, The Sandy Times seeks to capture the dynamic essence of the region and its people.

At the heart of The Sandy Times lies a clear mission and goal. The outlet's mission is to showcase the wealth of talent, creativity, and visionaries residing in the Middle East. The goal is to highlight their contributions to culture, technology, urban development, and business through deep and high-quality journalism.

Differentiating itself from traditional news outlets, The Sandy Times deliberately avoids superficial news coverage. Instead, it positions itself as a platform free from shallow reporting and mundane content, providing readers with enriching and insightful narratives.

Among the notable individuals already featured by The Sandy Times are Nawstique, the influential face of the skateboarding community in the UAE and the first Nike-sponsored Arab skateboarder; Junaynah and Zeyanaah El Guthmy, stylists and ambassadors of modest fashion; Ellen Sheidlin, the ideologist of a new direction in art known as survirtualism; Altamash Javed, also known as ALJVD, a famous photographer recognised for his captivating images of the architecture of the UAE; Paula Ralph, a woman planning to embark on a long journey from South Africa to Norway in 100 days. And this is just a glimpse of the diverse personalities The Sandy Times covers.

The media outlet pays considerable attention to Middle Eastern culture and heritage. The Sandy Times has produced a series of comprehensive articles covering significant cultural events, such as Art Dubai, delving into the deeper meanings behind the artworks presented at the art fair. Moreover, the outlet offers a plethora of articles about Ramadan, providing readers with in-depth articles on the significance of the holy month for Muslims. Additionally, The Sandy Times focuses on architectural insights, analysing the history and cultural significance of various architectural masterpieces like Al Bahar Towers, BEEAH Headquarters by Zaha Hadid, and more.



Speaking on behalf of The Sandy Times, the media outlet's representatives stated, "Each community needs media that becomes a platform for networking, talent search, obtaining unique experiences, and immersion into the urban environment. The media can radically change cities, countries, and community landscapes. The Sandy Times aspires to fulfil this role."

The Sandy Times plans to spotlight more talents across various fields and disciplines in the region, highlight the architectural richness of the region, introduce new destinations, be the first to report on cultural events and trends, and stay abreast of the latest and most intriguing advancements in the tech and gear industry.

The media outlet aims to become a platform for networking, talent search, unique experiences, and immersion into the urban environment. The Sandy Times team believes that the media can radically change cities, countries and the community landscape.

As The Sandy Times embarks on its journey, it invites readers to join them in celebrating the vibrant culture and people of the Middle East.

