New Men’s Parka Jackets Canada – Waterproof Winter Coats Outerwear Range Launch

As the winter months approach, Frank And Oak has launched a new collection of men’s winter jackets and outerwear. The new range of fishtail parkas, waterproof parkas with hoods, and long parkas are part of the sustainable parka coats and jackets collection.

Fabricated using animal-free PrimaLoft (R) insulation, the new range of winter apparel by Frank And Oak is available for online purchase throughout Canada and the US, and the retailer offers complimentary shipping and returns on all orders.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The selection includes parka jackets, puffer jackets, fishtail parkas, and more. In addition to sustainable insulation, Frank And Oak also apply Durable Water Repellent (DWR) technology to each garment, which is based on ecologically friendly production methods.

A double layered shell utilizes the PrimaLoft (R) insultation. This material is produced using 100% recycled polyester fibres. It provides the same warmth and comfort as natural down while being sustainable and free of animal-derived substances. In contrast to feathers, this protective layer also retains its insulating properties when wet and resists the tendency to clump.

The DWR applied to Frank And Oak’s outerwear range is formulated using a fluorocarbon-free process. The omission of fluoropolymers from these water-resistant coatings gives the range an 80/5 rating. In essence, this means that after five wash cycles, the garment will retain 80% of its water-repelling properties.

The fall/winter selection includes jackets and outerwear to meet differing needs. The Aero Ultra Light jacket, for example, suits less severe conditions and is ideal as a general purpose coat or for use with multiple layers.

The retail brand has been supplying quality apparel to Canadian clients since 2012. With an emphasis on sustainable practices, Frank And Oak design their apparel with local conditions in mind. The latest range of men’s winter jackets provides users with a blend of current fashion, functionality, and ecologically friendly features.

Frank and Oak have several physical locations across Canada and the U.S. The brand also ships to more than 40 countries worldwide including Egypt, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, and some countries in the Middle East.

