New Men’s Puffer Jackets Canada – Frank And Oak’s Sustainable Coats Launched

Montreal, Quebec-based Frank And Oak are announcing the launch of their fall/winter line of ethical and sustainable men’s jackets and outerwear. The collection includes puffer jackets with hoods, waterproof puffer jackets, black puffer jackets and lightweight puffer jackets.

—

Montreal-based Frank And Oak is a fast-growing online retailer with brick-and-mortar stores in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and New York City. The brand features stylish, functional, and sustainable apparel. With the launch of their 2021 line of men’s fall and winter wear, the company offers a selection of mindfully produced puffers and parkas that today’s conscientious consumers can feel good about choosing.

More information is available at https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats?

The team at Frank And Oak says, reflecting on the past has strengthened their vision and ethics. The launch of their 2021 line of fall and winter lightweight parkas and puffers made from a sustainable alternative to down exemplifies their determination to produce apparel that suits the North American lifestyle while respecting the world’s environment.

All seasonal jackets are made with animal-free PrimaLoft® insulation. They feature durable water repellent technology (DWR), and are manufactured according to the company’s Eco Circle Recycle System.

The Alpine parka is a lightweight, do-it-all parka individuals can wear for any activity to remain warm and protected from the elements. Made with the urbanite on-the-go consumer segment in mind, the Alpine parka also withstands -25° to -10°C temperatures. With its enhanced functionality, DWR shell and animal-free insulation, this is the coat for drizzly and gusty conditions.

The Capital series and the Nova waterproof polar parkas can withstand temperatures of -30°C and lower. Both are seam-sealed and designed to embrace all shifts in weather. The Capital series is the most technical of the lineup, combining performance with minimal design. Its jersey sleeves and neoprene collar ensure maximum protection when temperatures plummet.

The Nova parka is a best-in-class sustainable utility jacket. Designed with a Ripstop waterproof outer shell and featuring merino wool cuffs and an integrated snow skirting, the jacket traps body heat while remaining breathable and robust.

Customers throughout North America can access the sustainable, functional, good-looking outerwear of the fall/winter collection directly from the Frank And Oak site.

About Frank And Oak

The retail brand has been supplying quality apparel to Canadian clients since 2012. With an emphasis on sustainable practices, Frank And Oak design their apparel with local conditions in mind. The latest range of men’s winter jackets provides users with a blend of current fashion, functionality, and ecologically friendly features.

Visit https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats? to find out more.

Contact Info:

Name: Pierre-Edouard Guibourg

Email: Send Email

Organization: Frank And Oak

Address: 702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

Release ID: 89050100