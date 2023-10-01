New Mentorship Chatroom For Beginner Day Traders Updated By MyInvestingClub.com

'My Investing Club' - the acclaimed education platform for beginner day traders - announces updates to its popular mentorship program and chatroom.

The latest launch offers trading enthusiasts the opportunity to learn from successful stock market players. With a range of innovative training tools, 'My Investing Club' (MIC) is at the forefront of innovation in the trading education space, offering actionable strategies for consistency and sizable returns in all market cycles.

More details can be found at https://myinvestingclub.com/livetrading/

The updated mentorship program is MIC's flagship learning initiative, providing industry-leading access to a panel of seasoned traders - all of whom have overseen millions of dollars worth of trades in their careers. With mentors available seven days a week for one-to-one and group sessions via voice calls or direct messaging, subscribers always have the chance to ask questions and have their trades reviewed.

The mentoring services are the premium feature of MIC's busy chatroom - a thriving online community of like-minded individuals united by their desire to turn trading into more than just a hobby. With members from across the globe, the chatroom connects people from diverse backgrounds - sharing their experiences, successes, and failures to make day trading a less solitary pursuit.

Mentorship subscriptions are currently available at $3,995 for one year with a lifetime mentoring program also on offer via a separate application. Core features of the annual subscription include access to the new live trading stream with real-time technical and fundamental analysis, daily watchlists, a seven-hour accelerator course, a paper trading simulation account, and full-time access to the mentoring panel.

MIC also hosts regular webinars and Q&A sessions as well as providing blueprints as an alternative to trading alerts. Platform founders Bao Nguyen and Alex Temiz take a hands-on approach to trading education and are passionate about passing on their knowledge to a new generation of traders.

Joining the chatroom and mentoring program does not require any previous experience with the team able to provide a solid foundation of skills even for those with no prior knowledge.

A spokesperson says, “Two of the biggest hurdles aspiring traders face are not having their questions answered in their current chatroom and not having them answered by experienced mentors. Our mentors answer questions quickly and thoroughly to keep our members advancing rapidly.”

For more information, go to https://myinvestingclub.com/livetrading/

