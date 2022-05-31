SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine builders can design and program standalone machines more efficiently with the new Allen-Bradley Micro850 and Micro870 2080-Lx0E controllers using the latest Connected Components Workbench software release from Rockwell Automation.



New Micro Controllers and Design Software from Rockwell Automation Optimize Smart Machine Design

These new controllers ease project implementation with the new DNP3 protocol, a set of open standard communication protocols used in SCADA and remote monitoring systems for precise data reporting. The controllers also have expanded DF1 support, two-way simultaneous and two-way alternate communications, to help improve CIP Serial communications through full- and half-duplex and radio modem modes.

These connectivity capabilities address more application requirements, specifically in the water/wastewater industry. In addition, the extended protocol support minimizes conversion risk for MicroLogix to Micro800 control system modernization. Users can boost productivity with the improved controller execution and I/O response performance, which speed up the design process for faster project development.

The new and improved capabilities in Connected Components Workbench software version 20.01 help advance design efficiency. The software simplifies the development of standalone machines that are built with the Rockwell Automation Micro Control System. Users can save development time through faster data transfer rates with upload and download performance improvement by 23% and 40% respectively.

The latest software release helps to ease configuration and address more water/wastewater application requirements with the expanded DNP3 and DF1 support, including half-duplex and radio modem modes. It can also improve system security through a new password set/verify and user project encryption/decryption in the plug-in memory module.

Connected Components Workbench software version 20.01 is the required minimum for Micro850 and Micro870 2080-Lx0E controllers. Users can benefit from a more secure programming environment with enhanced encryption between the software and the new controllers, and increased protocol authentication with Secure Authentication version 5 (Sav5) in DNP3 communication.

