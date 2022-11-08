NEW MINKY TECHNOLOGY AND TOP ALBERTA ENTREPENEURS HAVE THIS MARKET COVERED | My Tickie

The new MyTickie comforter is changing the way we sleep. These comforters have cloud like minky technology designed to take the place of a top sheet which is not only soft to the touch but keeps you at the perfect temperature while you rest.

These Tickies (comforters) come in esthetically pleasing designs and are generously sized to cover your bed beautifully therefore taking the place of a duvet cover or coverlet. Bed making becomes a 20 second breeze with no more uncomfortable tangled top sheet or duvet covers to fight with. Machine washable and dry extraordinarily fast.

“People spend 1/3 of their lives in bed so they deserve the most comfortable and easy to manage bedding” says Corine Sim, Owner of MyTickie. Alongside her Brother, Jason, these two highly successful entrepreneurs have had long careers of knowing what people want and need. Beginning over 30 years ago these two Co-founders of Chatters Hair Salons have worked to bring the most current and trending style to the public and have recently pivoted to a brand new stylish, simple and comfortable way to bring people a good night sleep and a easy morning. As young children, Corine and Jason called their favorite blankets “Tickie” and they wanted to replicate the cozy feeling of a favorite blanket and share it with the world. Baby and Pet versions are available in all the same colors as the comforters. These Comforters have it all, style, comfort, and easy care…with MyTickie everyone will Sleep like a baby.

MyTickie is designed and distributed in Alberta, Canada.

