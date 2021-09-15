SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new agile martial artist Mystic is now available in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can also tackle a brand-new World Boss named Khan while celebrating Mystic's arrival with other events.



New Mystic Class Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

Mystic is a brawler who uses her fists and feet to beat enemies with powerful and precise strikes. She wields a Cestus as her main weapon, and Vambrace as her sub-weapon. Using her weapons, she employs deadly skills through quick-moving, consecutive attacks. Her skills include striking at the enemy's chest, summoning the Blue Dragon to deal damage, and jumping towards opponents to deliver powerful spin kicks.

To celebrate the arrival of Mystic, special rewards will be given to Adventurers who level up their Mystic to level 70. They will receive valuable items such as Mystic's Desert Camouflage outfit, a Lv 60 Character Generator Coupon, a Tier-5 Pet, 1,000 Black Pearls, and an Abyssal Accessory Chest.

The new World Boss Khan has also arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Known as the Master of the Ocean, Khan has a body that is larger than an island and scales that shine beneath the ocean under the moonlight. Adventurers that defeat this gigantic monster that has risen from eternal slumber can get special items for shipbuilding.

The 2021 Black Desert Mobile Ramoness Championship Season 2 has come to an end. The 3v3 PvP tournament event was a rousing success with a total of 20,000 viewers and tremendous feedback from the community. In the Asia region, team J1 ARMA won both the championship and the MVP. J1 ARMA was rewarded various prizes including 51,000 Pearls, the Ramoness Champion title, and auto-placement in the next BRC Round of 32.

