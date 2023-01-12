New novel “Stripped Away” by K.A. Louise is released, a gritty, emotional story following a woman’s journey through troubling times and shady encounters, sustained by the powers of faith and true love

The novel “Stripped Away” is now available on Amazon and other online retail outlets.

“Stripped Away” by K.A. Louise has been released worldwide. This 332-page novel, based on a true story, follows the difficult life of Sharon as she navigates abuse, motherhood, and recovering from her own childhood trauma. With a writing style that doesn’t shy away from painful details, the author immediately brings readers into Sharon’s dark world, showing the violence and desperation that defines her daily life.



Working at a gentlemen’s club, raising a young son, struggling to make ends meet, and feeling trapped in a vicious cycle of circumstance, Sharon longs for change. Through twists and turns, dealing with creeps from the club, tense relationships, and sheer determination, Sharon begins to find her way toward a happier life. Ultimately, faith, strength, and a belief in love are Sharon’s salvation.

This novel, which incorporates elements of drama, romance, comedy, and action, is a hopeful story at heart. K.A. Louise reminds readers that hard times don’t have to be permanent, and that through faith and perseverance, positive changes are possible in even the worst situations.

Stripped Away (ISBN: 9781958729267) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The paperback retails for $17.99. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.



From the back cover:



There are some things that can never be taken off.

Sharon has the memories and scars of an abusive childhood and an abusive relationship. Now with a baby, she has nothing of her own and nowhere to turn except the dangerous and scary world of the sex industry.

In search of financial freedom and safety, she also always remembers her one true love while trying to escape the torments of her husband. Can she navigate creepy customers and treacherous rivals in order to survive?

Stripping only shows off what’s skin deep, and there can be much more underneath.



About the author:



K.A. Louise grew up in busy Massachusetts surrounding by her three best childhood friends: Darren, Charlene, and Kris. Although her high school days were filled with many sketches and poems, she found a new love for writing short stories in college, leading her to wanting to one day write a book. She would like to thank her now best friend Allison for inspiring her to write and for her ongoing support and unconditional love.



