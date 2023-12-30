New Novotech Report on Metastatic Breast Cancer Identifies 1,000 Clinical Trials Globally Since 2018

BOSTON, Dec. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities, today released the latest 2023 global clinical trial landscape report on Metastatic Breast Cancer.



The Novotech research analyst team provides these expert reports on a monthly basis, completely free of charge. These reports offer current insights into global clinical trial activity, revealing which regions experience the highest trial volumes and the factors behind these trends. They tackle the hurdles faced by biotech firms in specific therapeutic areas and discuss future paths in therapy and investment trends.

The Metastatic Breast Cancer - Global Clinical Trial Landscape 2023 report found that there were over 1,000 clinical trials worldwide since 2018. In addition, the report noted that “Out of 2.3 million global breast cancer cases, 0.67 million were identified as metastatic breast cancer, with Asia accounting for 45%, Western regions 35%, and the remaining regions 20%”.

The report found that “Significant mortality disparities based on race and region exist, with higher rates among African-Americans, Asians, and Pacific Islanders, while Caucasians exhibit comparatively lower rates”.

Metastatic Breast Cancer, also known as Stage IV breast cancer, occurs when cancer cells from the breast spread to other parts of the body. Despite advancements in screening and treatment, 20%-30% of those initially diagnosed with breast cancer progress to metastatic breast cancer, posing challenges with a 30% 5-year survival rate.

The report analysed global trial data and found:

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region taking the lead by contributing over 35% of these trials prominently led by Mainland China, South Korea, and Australia.

The United States and Europe collectively conducted more than half of the metastatic breast cancer trials, with Spain and France emerging as key contributors in these regions.

The rest of the world (ROW) accounted for approximately 10% of the global metastatic breast cancer trials.

Notably, APAC demonstrated considerable efficiency in trial recruitment, showcasing shorter durations and faster recruitment rates compared to both Europe and the United States.

The report examined present and upcoming treatment choices, noting that physicians commonly utilize systemic medications like chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy to address metastatic breast cancer.

It also highlighted that the approval of Enhertu in 2022 for HER2-low breast cancer signifies a milestone, providing optimism for a subset of patients and reinforcing the personalized medicine strategy for more precise and effective therapies for metastatic breast cancer.

Novotech has more than 3,000 employees operating across 25 geographies, with 34 office locations, including the US, Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

The CRO offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials. Its commitment to collaboration is evident in the 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements it has signed over the past three years.

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

