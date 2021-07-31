New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Cancels Scheduled Earnings Release and Earnings Call

BEIJING, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that in light of the recent regulatory developments, it will cancel the earnings release for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, as well as the corresponding earnings conference call and live webcast previously scheduled at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will provide further updates at an appropriate time in the future.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings consist of K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training for adults, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Sisi Zhao

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Tel: +86-10-6260-5568

Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn

Ms. Rita Fong

FTI Consulting

Tel: +852 3768 4548

Email: rita.fong@fticonsulting.com

Related Links :

http://english.neworiental.org