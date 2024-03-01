New Orleans Auto Injury Lawyer, Legal Services With No-Cost Case Reviews Updated

Healy & Jordan, PLLC, available at (228) 575-4005, has updated its expert legal representation services for auto accident victims in New Orleans and the surrounding areas, including Metairie, Slidell, and Kenner.

With its latest services, Healy & Jordan offers legal support for victims and families whose loved ones were injured in a road traffic accident, helping them hold the at-fault party accountable.

More details can be found at https://healyjordanlaw.com/areas-of-practice/personal-injury/

The latest service update comes as a recent report from the Center for Analytics & Research in Transportation Safety (CARTS) shows that over 67,917 injuries and 879 fatalities were recorded on Louisiana roadways in 2022. With the announcement, the injury attorneys at Healy & Jordan are now available round the clock to guide car accident victims in New Orleans and beyond through the legal process until justice is done.

“Our goal is to take the burden of your legal problems off your shoulders,” a representative said. “We’ll assess your claims, walk you through your options, and aggressively advocate for your rights.”

Due to Louisiana’s status as an at-fault state in auto crash cases, the burden of proof is usually on the claimant. Without legal aid, however, victims may struggle to gather the necessary evidence needed to support their case. Hence, working with investigators and other experts, the attorneys will piece together the circumstances of the accident on behalf of their client to build a solid case.

The team advocates for clients before insurance companies, negotiating for a maximum potential settlement that covers the victim’s ongoing and future medical expenses, lost wages, and property damage. Although the attorneys typically aim for quick out-of-court settlements, they are prepared to go to trial should negotiations fall through.

The law practice’s auto accident legal services are available on a contingency fee basis—a policy that it describes as a deliberate move to ease the financial burden on victims and their families as they grapple with the aftermath of the car crash.

Alongside auto crash cases, Healy & Jordan also handles cases involving medical malpractice, maritime and offshore injuries, premises liability, product liability, and workers’ compensation claims.

Auto crash victims in New Orleans in need of expert legal guidance can book a complimentary case review and no-obligation consultation by calling the number in the description.

A satisfied client has this to say about their experience with Healy & Jordan: “I highly recommend Al Jordan for legal services. His advice is straight and to the point. He is easy to talk to and understand. Great to work with.”

Additional information is available at https://healyjordanlaw.com/

