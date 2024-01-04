New Orleans Welcomes the Red Carpet Premiere of "CYBERCRIME INVESTIGATIONS" at BB's Stage Door Canteen Inside The National WWII Museum on January 10, 2024ary 10, 2024

Renowned cybersecurity expert René Miller headlines the red carpet premiere of "CYBERCRIME INVESTIGATIONS" at BB's Stage Door Canteen inside The National WWII Museum in New Orleans on January 10, 2024. The documentary exposes alarming cyber threats, providing essential strategies for businesses to combat rising cybercrime.

—

In a spectacular event set against the historical backdrop of The National WWII Museum, the much-anticipated film documentary "CYBERCRIME INVESTIGATIONS" is set to make its red carpet premiere on January 10, 2024. Hosted at the iconic BB's Stage Door Canteen, this exclusive event promises an evening of glitz and glamour, bringing together industry leaders, celebrities, and cybersecurity enthusiasts alike.

René Miller, esteemed CEO of Ener Systems LLC and a prominent figure in the cybersecurity realm, takes the spotlight in this riveting documentary alongside a cadre of distinguished cybercrime experts from across the nation. This compelling film, René's second feature, follows the success of "CYBERCRIME: THE DARK WEB UNCOVERED," available on Amazon since the summer of 2022.

"Cybercrime Investigations" is a must-watch for CEOs and business owners, providing a deep dive into the astonishing tactics employed by cybercriminals, including ransomware and phishing, that pose a significant threat to businesses. The documentary showcases stories and interviews that illuminate strategies and tools essential for detecting, deflecting, and protecting businesses from this escalating menace.

René Miller, at the forefront of Ener Systems, LLC, a trusted Cybersecurity Firm offering managed and co-managed IT services, stands out as a contributor to the documentary. The film effectively sheds light on the various ways cybercriminals exploit unsuspecting employees and industries for financial gain, offering crucial insights and tools to safeguard businesses against this ever-growing threat.

Join us for the exclusive red carpet premiere of "CYBERCRIME INVESTIGATIONS" on January 10, 2024, at 5:30 PM at BB's Stage Door Canteen inside The National WWII Museum. Seize the opportunity to witness the unveiling of this groundbreaking documentary in the heart of New Orleans. Click Here for tickets.

About Us: Ener Systems is a leading, independently owned technology and cybersecurity solutions firm, headquartered in Covington, LA, and has been in business for over 26 years. A proven partner for SMBs from all verticals in the Greater New Orleans and throughout St Tammany Parish and the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain. Ener Systems specializes in improving efficiencies, increasing bottom line, and managing people resources through its I.T. support, I.T. services, and cybersecurity. On a mission to eliminate “unplanned” work, Ener Systems partners with companies to help them grow by giving them the tools and support needed to stay competitive and operate on their own terms.

Contact Info:

Name: René Miller

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ener Systems, LLC

Address: 19295 N. 3rd Street, Suite 5, Covington, LA, 70433

Phone: (985) 871-0333

Website: https://www.enersystems.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaJpOtj_rE0&t=2s

Release ID: 89117834

