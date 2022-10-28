New Plug to Record iPhone and Android Wireless Microphone in Indonesia: Hollyland’s Lark C1

Can record while charging, and playback without unplugging from phone

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 October 2022Hollyland Technology is pleased to announce the Lark C1 , an ultra-compact, feature-packed wireless microphone system that can be plugged into mobile phones and offers a range of up to 650ft (200m). The Lark C1 lets you simply plug the receiver into the phone to record audio, and playback without unplugging. You can record audio without interruption, because the transmitter (TX) and receiver (RX) are usable while charging, and the receiver can be connected to a power source to charge your phone during operation. This product is available in an iOS version with Lightning connector on the receiver (with one or two transmitters) and an Android version with USB-C connector on the receiver (with two transmitters).The transmitters can be clipped onto clothing like a wireless lavalier microphone, for professional vocal recording. The system’s 48 kHz/16 bit sound capture gives incredibly rich details from all directions, delivering Hi-Fi sound quality from 20 Hz right up to 20 kHz. In the iOS version, the MFi-certified Lightning interface ensures uncompromising sound quality and reliability. The advanced audio processing algorithms and Active Noise Cancellation let the Lark C1 deliver crystal-clear digital audio with background noise removed. The product is available in either black or white.As well as mobile phones, the Lark C1’s Android version can add wireless microphone capability to some other products, such as the DJI Action 3 and Action 2, making it a perfect vlogging microphone.With two transmitter units in use, the Lark C1 Duo features an ultra-long duration of 32 hours from a fully-charged charging case, with each transmitter operating for 8 hours each time for a full day of uninterrupted audio recording. The entire system is usable while charging, including the smartphone.Hollyland’s LarkSound app offers advanced controls and features to enhance your recording experience. The mic status is clear at a glance. You can view the transmitter battery level, adjust the noise cancellation level, or control volume and real-time playback through the phone and Bluetooth devices.For more information and full compatibility details of Android version, please visit: https://bit.ly/HLlarkC1 For influencer collaboration or review samples, please contact: marketing@hollyland-tech.com Product video: https://youtu.be/AcbZ5rr6i84

