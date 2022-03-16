The new PONSSE Active Manual service helps and guides with videos

HELSINKI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse offers sustainable and innovative harvesting solutions based on customer needs. We want to be a forerunner in the development of digital solutions for the industry.

Ponsse is launching a new customer oriented PONSSE Active Manual, which is an instruction and maintenance manual service with videos to support the daily work of forest machine operators.

PONSSE Active Manual is a pioneering service for the industry

The visual PONSSE Active Manual is an instruction and maintenance manual service that works on your mobile device and supplements the current instruction and maintenance manual by offering videos in addition to the manual. The new service makes use of the latest technologies, such as 3D modelling. Active Manual has many benefits for forest machine operators: it is clear, fast, and easy to access.

"These days, people use instruction videos for doing all kinds of things, so it's natural to also have operating instructions for forest machines available in video form. You can watch the videos whenever and wherever you want over the internet, and they can provide you with instructions for daily operation procedures," says Pinja Aho, Visualisation Specialist, Ponsse Plc.

The new service improves the productivity of forest machine operators by providing them with fast and easy access to the most common instructions for the operation and maintenance of forest machines. The service's videos will improve the utilisation rate of forest machines by ensuring access to instructions and support whenever and wherever they are needed.

Continuously updating content

The video library is continuously updated, and videos are added as soon as they are produced. PONSSE Active Manual is available on Apple and Android app stores.

Further information

Pinja Aho

Visual Specialist, Ponsse Plc

tel. +358 40 719 2381, pinja.aho@ponsse.com

