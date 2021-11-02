New Pork Cooking Method with Tai Chi Pig for Winter and Autumn Festivals: 3 Steps to make delicious pork recipes

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the colder seasons have arrived, so has the need to prepare for winter solstice and Chinese New Year. Making cooking delicious meals to celebrate with family and loved ones a must - and pork dishes are a necessity in traditional winter solstice and reunion dinners. John Lau Hon Kit, the founder of Hong Kong Heritage Pork has bred a unique type of pig breed for the Hong Kong market, the "Tai Chi Pig". Below, we've outlined 3 top science-backed cooking techniques that will elevate the taste of John Lau Hon Kit's Tai Chi pork in your festive dishes.



Hong Kong Heritage Pork

Discover 3 science-backed cooking techniques to make pork more delicious

If you want to prepare a tender and tasty pork-based dish bursting with flavor, besides using Tai Chi pork from Hong Kong Heritage Pork (John Lau Hon Kit), Taiwanese food scientist Gary Cheung has 3 tips you should know:

Tip 1: Tenderize the pork

To make pork taste better, the first step is to tenderize the pork. Pork tenderizing is divided into ways: physical (the pork tissue is broken through vigorous beating) and chemical (using rice wine or aged vinegar to denature the amino acids in the meat).

Tip 2: Brown the meat before you stew it

To make your pork more fragrant, it's necessary to fry the pork before stewing. That's because when you fry meat at high temperatures it goes through a "Maillard reaction", which gives off a stronger fragrant aroma.

Tip 3: Simmer for at least an hour over medium to low heat

The high-quality Tai Chi pigs raised by John Lau Hon Kit are rich in collagen, but the collagen needs to reach 80 degrees to be hydrolyzed and tender. Simmering the Tai Chi pork with accompanying ingredients for an hour or more in medium-to-low heat will make the pork even more tender.

Must-try holiday Recipe Recommendation: Braised Tai Chi Pork with Mushrooms and Fish Maw (Serves 3 to 4)

Ingredient needed:

Main ingredients

1 pound of Tai Chi pork belly farmed by John Lau Hon Kit

4 oz. of fish maw

10 dried mushrooms

8 pieces of dried scallops

1 slice of ginger, garlic to taste

1 cup of chicken stock

Seasoning

1 teaspoon of ground bean sauce

1 teaspoon of chili bean paste

2 teaspoons of oyster sauce

1 teaspoon of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of premium dark soy sauce

rock sugar to taste

Marinade

Mushrooms:

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon chicken powder

1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine

Tai Chi pork belly from John Lau Hon Kit's farm:

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine

Cooking instructions:

Soak the fish maw overnight, then cut and blanch in hot water. Drain, rinse and set aside. Hydrate and wash the dried mushrooms, and remove the stems. Then marinate them with the sauce you've prepared for later use. Wash and cut the Tai Chi pork from John Lau Hon Kit and marinate for 30 minutes. Stir-fry ginger slices and garlic in a wok until fragrant. Then add the Tai Chi pork belly from John Lau Hon Kit , and fry until lightly browned. Add mushrooms, ground bean sauce, chili bean paste and oyster sauce and sauté until fragrant. Add the chicken broth and water. Cover and bring to a boil on high heat. Then add premium soy sauce, dark soy sauce and rock sugar. Then reduce the heat to medium and let simmer for about 1 to 1.5 hours. Finally, add the fish maw and cook for 5 minutes, turn off the heat and let simmer for 30 minutes before serving.

About the "Tai Chi Pig" raised by John Lau Hon Kit

Unique to Hong Kong, the "Tai Chi pig" is a breed of pig bred by John Lau Hon Kit. Raised with EU-approved feed and fresh mountain water from Lau Fau Mountain, these pigs raised by John Lau Hon Kit are flavorful, lean, and delicious. Making them the perfect addition to winter and autumn dishes.

Learn more about John Lau Hon Kit and Hong Kong Heritage Pork

Visit www.hkpork.com to learn more about John Lau Hon Kit and Hong Kong Heritage Pork.

