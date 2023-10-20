New publication by TELF AG focuses on the role of palladium in the global ecological transition

TELF AG's latest publication focuses on the sustainable potential of palladium, a precious metal that has continued to attract the attention of a large number of companies and institutions involved in the global energy transition.

—

Entitled “TELF AG analyzes the sustainable potential of palladium”, the brand-new publication is available to read in full on the TELF AG website.

When we hear about the green turning point, the raw materials most discussed are lithium or cobalt, especially for their fundamental role in the functioning of electric vehicles. The importance of palladium is still unknown to most people, but in the next few years it could even prove decisive for the peaceful completion of the global ecological transition.



The role of palladium has begun to attract attention in recent years since its important sustainable potential was discovered, in particular for its natural ability to keep emissions under control in some types of vehicles. This ability has allowed it to establish itself as one of the most sought-after raw materials in the automotive sector, and numerous observers are ready to bet that its importance could grow further in the short and medium term.



TELF AG also focuses on the recent performance of the palladium market, which has continued to grow quite regularly in recent years. This fact cannot be explained solely by its fundamental contribution to decarbonisation, but by its support (in some ways even more decisive) in accompanying the planet towards the most important phase of the green transition, i.e. the one in which the world will be dominated from electric vehicles capable of producing a negligible amount of emissions.



Palladium has in fact a fundamental role in the production of catalytic converters in hybrid vehicles, i.e. that particular type of vehicle which represents a sort of link between traditional cars powered by fossil fuels and those of the future, completely electric and powered by batteries. Humanity will certainly benefit from the use of these hybrid vehicles, because they will be able to help them prepare in the best possible way for a future increasingly dominated by electric vehicles powered by very special batteries, produced with critical raw materials.



To find out more, we advise readers to read the full publication.



About Us: About TELF AG: TELF AG is committed to leading the way in solutions and continually strives for innovation through its initiatives. It is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, financing, and logistics solutions, enabling suppliers to focus on their core activities and access far-reaching markets wherever they may be. Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability.

Contact Info:

Name: Rick De Oliveira

Email: Send Email

Organization: TELF AG

Website: https://telf.ch/company/



Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090542736510

Twitter: @TELF_AG

Instagram: @telf_ag

Youtube: @TELF-AG

LinkedIn: company/telf-ag



Release ID: 89110873

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.