The new QSNCC is scheduled to be open 2022 with 5 times larger space

With $500 million investment value, TCC Assets aims to set the new center as "The Ultimate Inspiring World Class Event Platform for All"

BANGKOK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd, a leading investment holding and real estate company in Thailand has launched the new look of Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), managed by N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd., after remodeling which will be completed and open in September 2022. With 5 times larger space and a daily capacity of over 100,000 visitors, the company reaffirms QSNCC position as Thailand's largest convention center in Bangkok's CBD.

The new QSNCC will provide a total event space of 78,500 sq.m, two main exhibition halls with over 45,000 sq.m, two large conference halls with nearly 10,000 sq.m, 50 flexible meeting rooms and additional retail zone, plus fully equipped technologies. Its accessibility to the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) and the 2,700 indoor parking spaces make the QSNCC the most convenient center in CBD.

Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Director of TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said: "Despite the COVID-19 challenges globally, we managed to follow our long-term investment plan to complete the QSNCC remodeling successfully. This fulfills our vision and aspiration to transform the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center into the leading world class convention center in Asia. We believe that Thailand's strategic location will benefit our stakeholders – organizers, exhibitors, customers, visitors, etc. – with a highly competitive ecosystem of the supply chain for endless business opportunities, great accessibilities, a good variety of destinations and hospitality services. We are confident that these strengths will enable the QSNCC to capture the interests of leading international MICE and event businesses, promoters as well as operators, and to be known as Thailand's ultimate inspiring world class event platform for all".

The soon-to-be-launched QSNCC in September 2022 will be able to accommodate all types of world class event on a global scale. This will be a key element of the development of RAMA IV district landscape, ranging from commercial, retails, hotels, hospital, residential to exhibition and convention center. The new QSNCC has recently been opened for booking and have received positive responses from MICE operators, exhibitors as well as from merchandisers and food businesses for the retail space.

QSNCC is managed by N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of TCC Assets. As a leading player in the MICE industry in Thailand for 3 decades, QSNCC has been known for its high-standard event venue with well-rounded capabilities and resources, and its impressive experience in accommodating 20,000 leading events both at a national and international level.

Project: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC)

Project Value: THB 15 billion

Plot of land: 53 rai

Total space: 280,000 square meters

Event space: 78,500 square meters

Indoor Parking: 2,700 parking spaces

Location: Located on Rachadapisek Road / Rama IV Road

How to get there: Conveniently accessible by BTS Skytrain, MRT Subway, taxi, bus and car.

BTS: Take the BTS Skytrain to Asok interchange station, where you catch the subway to MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station. Follow exit no. 3 to the Center.

MRT: MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station is right in front of the Center, reached by following exit no. 3.

Car: Accessible via Ratchadaphisek Road / Rama IV Road

In the vicinity of QSNCC: Benjakitti Park, Lumpini Park, One Bangkok, FYI Center, The PARQ, MedPark Hospital

Design and construction companies

Project Owner: N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd.

Developer: Frasers Property (Thailand) PCL

Main Contractor: Thai Obayashi Corp., Ltd.

Architect: Design 103 International Ltd.

Structural Engineer: Beca (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Interior Designer: Onion Co., Ltd.

Landscape Architect: Shma Co., Ltd.

Lighting Designer: Bo Steiber Lighting Design (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Signage & Graphic Designer: Beourfriend Co., Ltd.

Green Building Consultant: Africus Co., Ltd.

Project Management: Stonehenge Co., Ltd.

Piling Contractor: Pylon PCL