New Report Ranks OMD Worldwide #1 Media Agency as Marketers Shift Focus from Navigating Disruption to Managing Transformation

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new report by leading independent and international research company COMvergence, Omnicom Media Group Agency OMD Worldwide has been ranked the number one global media agency based on annual billings. This marks the fifth consecutive number one ranking for OMD Worldwide since COMvergence published its first global billings report in 2017

Released today, the 2021 Global, Regional & Country Rankings report shows OMD with billings of $23.8 billion - outperforming its nearest competitor by $1.2 billion - and a YoY growth rate of 11.7%. OMD also led the industry in global digital billings, a testament to its investment in technology and talent.

At the regional level, OMD is the top ranked agency in EMEA and North America, while also claiming several region/country-level tops-slots, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Hong Kong, New Zealand and the US.

The ranking is the latest evidence that as clients shift their focus from navigating the historic disruption wrought by the pandemic to managing the business, marketing and technology transformation needed to grow both sales and share in the new post-Covid consumer landscape OMD continues to lead its category across a broad spectrum of relevant measures including new business ($2 billion in net new billings), client satisfaction scores that outperform the industry ,and innovative solutions that are enabling its clients to solve for the biggest challenges facing marketers today, such as privacy, the acceleration of commerce, the cookieless future and the search for new measurement currencies.

The 2021 Global, Regional & Country Rankings report drops just days after OMD Worldwide was named Media Network of the Year at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The festival also served as a showcase for OMD 's work in attention measurement - a groundbreaking approach to attention that establishes attention-based KPIs at the brand and platform level, enabling brands to optimize media investment to the channels, platforms and formats that will deliver the right amount of attention needed for specific campaigns and objectives.

Commenting on the global network's s fifth consecutive #1 ranking, OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas says," Whether it's our first, second or fifth win in row, we can never think that past performance guarantees future success. To help clients manage – and leverage - accelerated forces of change, we will continue to diversify our talent and skill sets and advance our tools and technology to future-proof our offer and our client's media investment."

About OMD

OMD is the world's largest media network with more than 12,000 people working in over 100 countries. As the world grows with opportunities, the key is reacting to them, by making Better decisions, faster - combining innovation, creativity, empathy, and evidence to deliver better business outcomes. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year in 2019 and 2020, OMD is ranked the best performing global media network overall according to RECMA, the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index and was named Media Network of the Year at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.