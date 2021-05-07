A NEW Resource for Frequent Flyers: The Travel Pro Show

The travel industry just got a much-needed boost: The Travel Pro Show, a new weekly WebTV show for frequent travelers that both educates and entertains: www.TravelProShow.com.

—

Las Vegas, NV— As people are starting to get back on planes again in larger numbers, there’s a new entertaining and informative online TV show as a helpful resource to help travelers understand what's changed, and share tips on how to make plans.

As travel expert Andrew Lock noted, “Over the last year, travel has been devastated, but with the vaccine roll-out now well underway, its time to start planning vacations, visits to family, and work trips. Travelers clearly need to feel safe and secure, and the travel industry needs people to trust that all measures are being taken to ensure that people are well taken care of.”

• For the first time since the pandemic began, the TSA is consistently seeing 1m+ passengers a day.

• The vaccine roll-out in both the U.S. and U.K. is ahead of schedule.

Further positive reinforcement has come from the CDC. Giving the green light to go ahead and make travel plans, they issued a statement saying, “Fully vaccinated people are at low risk, and can resume travel.”

The Travel Pro Show, a new resource for frequent travelers, is a mix of topical travel news, reviews, destination reports, and tips on how to get more perks, upgrades, and VIP status, to enjoy traveling in comfort and style.

To further help frequent flyers, the team at The Travel Pro Show have put together a free guide: “7 Top Tips for Saving Money on Every Flight.” To download it, go to www.TravelProShow.com for instant access.

ABOUT:

Andrew Lock has been on the road for over 23 years, and is an expert in corporate and luxury travel, as well as travel hacking for points, miles, upgrades, and VIP status. He has been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC, and FOX. Andrew is also the author of 7 business books, including the International best-seller, Walt Disney's Way: How to build a better business using the magical marketing strategies of Walt Disney. Andrew is now on a quest to help other 'travel pros' travel in style, without the need for a lavish budget. As a point of reference, in the UK, Andrew's presentation style has often been compared to the popular TV presenter Martin Lewis, and in the U.S. he's been compared to TV star Drew Carey.

Contact Info:

Name: Andrew Lock

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Travel Pro Show

Address: 1930 Village Center Circle #3-6380, Las Vegas, NV 89134

Phone: 7024179726

Website: https://www.travelproshow.com

Video URL: https://www.travelproshow.com/blog/united-airlines-tried-to-kill-me

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/a-new-resource-for-frequent-flyers-the-travel-pro-show/89011307

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89011307