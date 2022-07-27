New RPG MementoMori Now Available for Pre-Registration on Google Play

Release Set for September 2022

TOKYO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Innovation, Inc. (HQ: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tomohiro Higuchi, hereinafter referred to as "BOI") is pleased to announce that MementoMori, their smartphone RPG which has amassed more than 500,000 pre-registrations, is now available for pre-registration on Google Play. BOI is also pleased to announce that MementoMori will be released September 2022.



MementoMori is now available for pre-registration on Google Play (for Android devices). By pre-registering on Google Play, users can receive a notification once the game is released.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.boi.mementomori.android

MementoMori Releasing September 2022

MementoMori will be released on the following platforms September 2022 (date TBD).

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.boi.mementomori.android

https://apps.apple.com/app/id1611490041

What is MementoMori?

MementoMori is a new smartphone RPG that is currently accepting pre-registrations. The characters who appear in this game are girls burdened with cruel pasts and inevitable fates. Everyone has their own unique story, and many renowned artists, such as Daoko and Ayaka Hirahara, and voice actresses bring their vast, tragic world to life through the music of "Laments." With stories and "Laments" that will leave a mark on everyone's hearts, as well as performances by a cast of talented voice actresses, such as Kana Hanazawa, users can fully immerse themselves in the trials and tribulations of each character as they bravely traverse the perilous world of MementoMori.



Contributing Artists for Laments

Atarayo, Kano, kurokumo, 96NEKO, konoco, Koresawa, Zakuro, Haruka Shimotsuki, Daoko, ChouCho, Seiko Niizuma, Hakubi, Ayaka Hirahara, MARiA, Sayaka Yamamoto, Rei(from TUYU), and more.

Contributing Voice Actresses

Rikako Aida, Yuu Asakawa, Yui Ishikawa, Miku Ito, Sumire Uesaka, Yui Ogura, Akari Kito, Ami Koshimizu, Rie Tanaka, Atsumi Tanezaki, Yukari Tamura, Minori Chihara, Yoshino Nanjo, Kana Hanazawa, Yui Horie, Kaede Hondo, Inori Minase, Aoi Yuki, and more.

*The above are the artists and voice cast of the Japanese version.

MementoMori Official Website: https://mememori-game.com/en/

*Language on the website can be switched between English, Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese.

Pre-registrations are currently being accepted through any of the methods below.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.boi.mementomori.android

https://apps.apple.com/app/id1611490041

Please visit MementoMori's exclusive pre-registration website for more details (https://mememori-game.com/en/preregist/).

Through "craftsmanship," BOI provides "memories" that will be etched in the hearts of users for many years to come.

About MementoMori

Title: MementoMori

Genre: RPG

Compatible Devices: iOS/Android

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

Official Website: https://mememori-game.com/en/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/mementomori_EN

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mementomoriEN

