All Players to Receive [5000 Diamonds] and [SR Natasha] for Reaching Over 1.2 Million Pre-Registrations

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Innovation, Inc. (HQ: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tomohiro Higuchi, hereinafter referred to as "BOI") is pleased to announce that MementoMori, their smartphone RPG which has amassed over 1.2 million pre-registrations, has been released today. To commemorate this event, there will be a special Release Fes campaign held in-game.



New RPG MementoMori Released Today

What is MementoMori?

MementoMori is Bank of Innovation's newest smartphone RPG. The characters who appear in this game are girls burdened with cruel pasts and inevitable fates. Everyone has their own unique story, and many renowned artists and voice actresses bring their vast, tragic world to life through the music of "Laments." With stories and "Laments" that will leave a mark on everyone's hearts, as well as performances by a cast of talented voice actresses, users can fully immerse themselves in the trials and tribulations of each character as they bravely traverse the perilous world of MementoMori.

Download

App Store (for iOS devices)

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1611490041

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.boi.mementomori.android

Contributing Artists for Laments

Atarayo, Kano, kurokumo, 96NEKO, konoco, Koresawa, Zakuro, Haruka Shimotsuki, Daoko, ChouCho, Seiko Niizuma, Hakubi, Ayaka Hirahara, Mewhan, MARiA, Sayaka Yamamoto, Rei(from TUYU), DAZBEE, and more.

Contributing Voice Actresses

Rikako Aida, Yuu Asakawa, Hiromi Igarashi, Yui Ishikawa, Miku Ito, Sumire Uesaka, Yui Ogura, Akari Kito, Ami Koshimizu, Rie Tanaka, Atsumi Tanezaki, Yukari Tamura, Minori Chihara, Yoshino Nanjo, Kana Hanazawa, Yui Horie, Kaede Hondo, Inori Minase, Aoi Yuki, and more.

*The above are the artists and voice cast of the Japanese version.

Story

There are girls who many call "witches."

Although they themselves are ordinary, they can wield slightly extraordinary powers.

However, such powers would turn those girls into targets of the Witch Hunt.

When the "Curses" soon emerge, one girl bravely rises to her feet.

The people detest her, but she presses on, fighting for the fate of the world.

For she believes that is the right thing to do...

Encounter a girl whose only wish is to live, and the Witch Hunt that steals it all away.

Behold stunning boss battles where forging the right team is the key to victory.

Fight auto-battles where you accumulate rewards just by letting time elapse.

Discover more and more about each girl as their stories unravel.

Release Fes Campaignf

1. All Players Will Receive [5000 Diamonds] and [SR Natasha] as Presents

To celebrate reaching MementoMori's pre-registration goal, every player who begins the game will receive [5000 Diamonds] and [SR Natasha] as presents. After starting the game, players will be able to claim their presents from the Presents Box on the Home Screen.

【The Witch of Mourning Flowers】 Natasha

A kind girl who loves flowers. After the Witch Hunt kills her parents, grief locks her heart away. As 1 of the 10 "Witches of Qlipha," she has dragged her country to the brink of ruin, invoking a Curse that withers the land with flowers.

2. Clear Release Fes Missions to Get Lavish Rewards, Including Your Favorite SR Character

In commemoration of MementoMori's release, there will be [Release Fes Missions] available in-game. These missions will be available to each player for a limited time after they have started the game. Clearing these missions will allow players to obtain lavish rewards, such as [Diamonds] and the SR character [Soltina]. Finally, by using the most prominent reward―the [Witch's Invitation]―players can select their favorite SR character and obtain them.